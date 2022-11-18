Original title: Marvel’s “Armored Warfare” U.S. Dramatic Film Producer Explains the Secrets Behind the Scenes

1905 Film News Marvel originally planned to create a series of “Armored Warfare”, which was later adapted into a movie. What is the force behind this transformation. A few days ago, the film’s producer, Nat Moore, said in an interview that the reason is not as complicated as people expected, but it is actually “the cost”.

Moore said: “The cost of TV dramas and movies is not the same. If you want to show the content, weapons, plots and other elements that the crew has thought about in the script preparation stage in the story, you can only increase the cost. But it is impossible for TV dramas. Bear such a high cost. So, we can only choose movies.”From this point of view, after being adapted into a movie, “Armored Warfare” will be a standard Marvel movie.

War Machine is a superhero under the American Marvel Comics. His real name is James Rhodes. He is a colonel of the US Marine Corps and one of the best friends of Iron Man Tony Stark. He once helped Iron Man repel the enemy. In order to thank him, Tony gave him a set of armor, and with the assistance of the US government, he improved the attack system of this armor, and later became a war machine to fight side by side with Iron Man and join the revenge. alliance.

According to previous plans, the film will tell about a series of difficult events that War Machine must face when Tony Stark's high-tech equipment falls into the wrong hands. This is not the first time that Marvel has changed its development strategy. "Eagle Eye" was originally planned to be a movie and then turned into a Disney+ series. At present, there is no director candidate for the film, and the start time is set for 2023.

