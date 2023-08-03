Massa promised the SUBE to the people of Cordoba, what is it about

He Minister of Economy of the Nation and presidential candidate for Union for the Fatherlandwithin the framework of his national tour, visited Córdoba and met with various university authorities in the National University of Córdoba (UNC).

Before entering the event, he confirmed that the SUBE card will begin to be used at the end of August in the province.

“We are working so that at the end of the month we can announce the SUBE in Córdobathe Ministry of Transport of the Nation is working so that the people of Cordoba Do not feel the discrimination of the bus ticket anymore”, he commented to the press.

Thus, “equates the people of Cordoba with the porteños”, added the minister.

Massa in Córdoba: “The head of government will clearly be me”

What do they say from the municipality

Some municipal officials remarked that the intention of the municipality is improve the distribution of transportation subsidies at the national level and not focus only in the discussion about the implementation of the SUBE card in Córdoba. They promised that post-elections STEP and, after holding talks with national officials, they will give explanations of how those negotiations progress. “They don’t send the subsidies, they’re going to send the raises haha,” said a senior llaryorista collaborator.

What is the SUBE card?

Is he Single Electronic Ticket System (SUBE)is a service to pay with a single card, trips in buses, subways and trains.

A system that began to be implemented in Argentina from the year 2011. It is used in public transport in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) and on bus lines certain cities such as Necochea, Bahía Blanca, Mendoza, Rosario, Ushuaia, San Juan, among others. Córdoba, for its part, was never able to enjoy this benefit.

The card contains a contactless chip inside to perform operations with ecosystem devices through an electromagnetic field. This chip can be personalized by setting access codes.

The card does not save data of the user, but From the trip. These data are called “transportation” that help to set the different discounts such as the Federal Social Tariff or the Red Sube application (transshipment discounts). The card has a data structure that allows the storage of transport information to implement the different benefits.

How the device works

When the user uses the SUBE card in the bus, the validators work offline during the journey. By tapping the card to pay for the ticket, many processes on the deviceas security commands and read/write data on the card. These transactions leave detailed information to carry out, later, the settlements of each transport company and update card backup data.

The drivers, for their part, each time they finish their journey, go to garageswhere the units connect to a central system to download all transactions made during the day and then transmit them to the central system to be processed. This information will be used to be contrasted with the rate charts and current subsidies.

