Mayor of Hengyang City Emphasizes Importance of Ecological Civilization in Environmental Rectification Meeting

Hengyang City Holds Promotion Meeting for Rectification of Ecological and Environmental Problems

Hengyang, August 3 – The promotion meeting for the rectification of outstanding ecological and environmental problems in Hengyang City was held yesterday afternoon. Zhu Jian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, emphasized the importance of studying and applying Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought. He called for the thorough implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference. Zhu Jian stressed the need to use the sense of urgency of “always rest assured” and “events to promote the continuous improvement of the city’s ecological environment quality, and to lead a better business model with a more beautiful ecology.

During the meeting, Hengyang City’s “Blue Sky Defense War Warning Film” was played live to convey the spirit of the National Ecological Environment Protection Conference and the work situation of the city’s “Blue Sky Defense War”. Speeches were given on the prevention and control of air pollution in the next stage, with representatives from Zhengxiang District and Hengyang County making statements.

Zhu Jian highlighted the achievements of Hengyang City in the field of ecological environment protection. Since the beginning of this year, the city has recited the four-character tactic of “early, diligent, solid, and strict” in the state of “starting a decisive battle, starting to sprint”. The city has made great progress in pollution prevention and control. The water quality rate of 44 surface water monitoring sections is 100%, and the water quality compliance rate of 13 drinking water sources at the county level and above is 100%. The completion rate of the “Summer Offensive” task is 84.25%, ranking second in the province.

Zhu Jian called for a sense of crisis to be maintained throughout the city. He emphasized the need to focus on improving the quality of the atmospheric environment and to learn from lessons and work hard to promote continuous improvement of the quality of the ecological environment. Zhu Jian also stressed the importance of focusing on the goal of “upgrading and carrying forward” and compacting responsibilities. He called for strengthening guarantees, particularly in terms of capital investment, capacity guarantee, and institutional team building.

Zhu Jian emphasized the need to tackle key problems and rectify them quickly. He stressed the importance of strict law enforcement and supervision, frequent communication and reporting, and adherence to time nodes to ensure the effectiveness of work. Zhu Jian also called for a focus on “standardization and expansion” to tackle difficulties and ensure the bottom line of ecological and environmental protection. He emphasized the need to effectively consolidate results, prevent problems from rebounding, and achieve “problem elimination, ecological restoration, and mass satisfaction.”

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Mayor Zhu Chunguang, and Municipal Secretary-General Liao Yizhi attended the meeting.

