Home » Mayor of Hengyang City Emphasizes Importance of Ecological Civilization in Environmental Rectification Meeting
News

Mayor of Hengyang City Emphasizes Importance of Ecological Civilization in Environmental Rectification Meeting

by admin

Hengyang City Holds Promotion Meeting for Rectification of Ecological and Environmental Problems

Hengyang, August 3 – The promotion meeting for the rectification of outstanding ecological and environmental problems in Hengyang City was held yesterday afternoon. Zhu Jian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, emphasized the importance of studying and applying Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought. He called for the thorough implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference. Zhu Jian stressed the need to use the sense of urgency of “always rest assured” and “events to promote the continuous improvement of the city’s ecological environment quality, and to lead a better business model with a more beautiful ecology.

During the meeting, Hengyang City’s “Blue Sky Defense War Warning Film” was played live to convey the spirit of the National Ecological Environment Protection Conference and the work situation of the city’s “Blue Sky Defense War”. Speeches were given on the prevention and control of air pollution in the next stage, with representatives from Zhengxiang District and Hengyang County making statements.

Zhu Jian highlighted the achievements of Hengyang City in the field of ecological environment protection. Since the beginning of this year, the city has recited the four-character tactic of “early, diligent, solid, and strict” in the state of “starting a decisive battle, starting to sprint”. The city has made great progress in pollution prevention and control. The water quality rate of 44 surface water monitoring sections is 100%, and the water quality compliance rate of 13 drinking water sources at the county level and above is 100%. The completion rate of the “Summer Offensive” task is 84.25%, ranking second in the province.

Zhu Jian called for a sense of crisis to be maintained throughout the city. He emphasized the need to focus on improving the quality of the atmospheric environment and to learn from lessons and work hard to promote continuous improvement of the quality of the ecological environment. Zhu Jian also stressed the importance of focusing on the goal of “upgrading and carrying forward” and compacting responsibilities. He called for strengthening guarantees, particularly in terms of capital investment, capacity guarantee, and institutional team building.

See also  The Mapashira community of La Guajira once again has drinking water

Zhu Jian emphasized the need to tackle key problems and rectify them quickly. He stressed the importance of strict law enforcement and supervision, frequent communication and reporting, and adherence to time nodes to ensure the effectiveness of work. Zhu Jian also called for a focus on “standardization and expansion” to tackle difficulties and ensure the bottom line of ecological and environmental protection. He emphasized the need to effectively consolidate results, prevent problems from rebounding, and achieve “problem elimination, ecological restoration, and mass satisfaction.”

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Mayor Zhu Chunguang, and Municipal Secretary-General Liao Yizhi attended the meeting.

You may also like

ZKFS supports Saxon criminal and legal policy with...

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave the date to...

How much does the ticket cost to see...

Tutor Perini Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Accident on the road to the sea: sinister...

The trail of the Uruguayan drug lord via...

Hyundai is positioned as one of the companies...

Hyundai and Kia Recall 92,000 Vehicles in the...

Assaults in the outdoor pool: no problems in...

Marie Claire Harp rises like foam. Find out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy