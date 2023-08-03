New free games available at Epic Games

Epic Games treats you to two games for which you don’t have to pay a cent. This time it will be interesting for all those who have a special soft spot for tactics.

Image: YouTube

New week, new free games in the Epic game store. Starting today in the ring: Bloons TD 6 and Loop Hero. We will briefly introduce you to the two games and explain how you can secure them.

Bloons TD 6

Did someone here say tower defense? Exactly! Bloons TD 6 is, as you can see from the title, the sixth part of the Tower Defense series. It was originally a mobile game that was released in 2018 for iOS and Android. As a player, you take over the tactical placement of armed monkeys on the given map and try to prevent enemy balloons from getting to their destination. In addition to several primates, there are also various upgrade paths for the furry buddies available to you. The colorful game may seem chaotic at first glance – but anyone who has already played a tower defense game will be able to confirm how quickly this essentially simple game principle can become downright addictive.

Loop Hero

Loop Hero walks on paths that are not too trodden: It is a so-called endless RPG, which means that you have to decide for yourself when you are finished with the game. You control a hero who faces the end of the world. The world has been overrun by evil and you have to pull the cart out of the dirt again. The game is divided into so-called expeditions. You follow a given path and do all sorts of worms that spawn randomly on it.

By defeating these opponents you will receive loot and cards with which you can expand the existing map and tap various bonus effects. Once you’ve rampaged enough on the map, a boss will appear. If you defeat this one, you advance in the story. However, if you lose, you have to go back to the beginning. The game uses the roguelike formula that has become increasingly popular in recent years. Loop Hero, which comes in a charming 80s games look, comes from Devolver Digital, which is known for its alternative, but often very good video games. It says so Loop Hero at Metacritic with a respectable 82 score and should be a small surprise hit for many.

How do you get the free games?

You finally want to try it yourself? we understand. So listen carefully to our words: In order to be able to secure the games for free, you absolutely need a user account with Epic Games. The titles can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, they will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it for as long as you want. The games are from 03 to 10 August 2023 (each 5:00 p.m.) Available for free from Epic Games. After that they will be replaced by other free games.

We wish you a lot of fun gambling.