To get the most out of your laptop, the right accessories are essential.

There are products that can increase your productivity – like a laptop stand or a USB hub – and products that simply provide more comfort – such as a laptop pillow.

We show you some practical accessories for your laptop!

Laptops have become an absolutely necessary companion in everyday life for many. Whether in the office, in the home office or on the go: They enable flexible working and help us to stay in touch anytime and anywhere. In order to get the full potential out of your laptop, you also need the right accessories. We introduce you to some practical laptop accessories that make working on the notebook easier and more convenient!

The most practical accessory for your laptop

Some accessories are essential to get the most out of your laptop, such as a protective case or a USB hub to connect additional devices. Other gadgets ‘only’ increase your comfort. We show you our favorite parts for your laptop:

A laptop stand for the desk

A laptop stand is a handy gadget in many situations. For example, if you only have a low table, the stand can be used to elevate the notebook to prevent uncomfortable or harmful posture. And if you prefer typing with a real keyboard anyway, you can place it under the stand to achieve a more ergonomic typing position at the same time.

Laptop pad for couch or bed

For anyone who wants to use their laptop comfortably in bed or on the couch, a small laptop table or tray can be a good choice. An even more comfortable alternative are laptop pillows. These usually consist of a board for the notebook on a cushion that can be placed on the legs.

Bags and protective covers for safe transport

It is very important to protect the device well when transporting your laptop. A small bag or a cover made of neoprene or felt is usually enough to protect your notebook from scratches and bumps. When buying, however, be sure to pay attention to the dimensions and shape of the laptop!

USB hubs and docking stations for multiple devices

Since many laptops now only have a few connections, a USB hub is essential if you want to connect a keyboard, mouse, data carrier and other devices to your notebook. The simplest solution here is a passive USB hub with at least four ports that draws its power exclusively from the laptop.

Power banks for laptops

In the event that your laptop quickly gives up the ghost on the go, it is advisable to have a powerful power bank with you. Of course, this needs significantly more power than a model that is designed to charge smartphones. If you need even more juice, you can use a power station – but it is more expensive than a simple power bank.

Headsets for meetings and co.

In order to be able to get through meetings via Skype, Teams or Zoom without any problems, a headset is (almost) indispensable in addition to a good internet connection. Of course, the question here is whether a Bluetooth or wired headset is the better choice and whether it should be an on-ear or in-ear model. A wired model is usually more reliable because it doesn’t depend on a battery or rechargeable battery, but you have more flexibility with a Bluetooth headset.

Speakers for better sound

To improve the sound of your laptop, you can use external speakers. These are already available at very reasonable prices – but of course you shouldn’t have too high expectations. If, for example, bass is particularly important, you should rather use speakers with a subwoofer. For those who just want to hear their music louder and in better quality, a simple soundbar is enough.

An external hard drive

An external hard drive is a particularly practical and recommended purchase for anyone who wants to store large files such as photos and videos. An HDD device offers a lot of storage space, but is larger and more sensitive to shock and requires a power supply. An SSD is therefore the better choice for mobile use, as it draws power via the USB connection and is less sensitive. In any case, make sure not to keep your external hard drive in the same room as your laptop or computer.

Old but Gold: Mice

Not everyone likes to work with the touchpad on the notebook. A good alternative is the tried and tested mouse. There are many different types of mice. We prefer a wireless variant to avoid additional cable clutter – but it requires batteries or a rechargeable battery.