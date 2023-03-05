13
//
WIEN. Fantastic weather on the first day of this year’s Danube Island Festival! chart topper like Mathea, Nico Santos, Emund and many more delighted the audience on the Ö3 stage. Photos (c): Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
//
See also Marvel's new film "Black Panther 2" won the North American weekend box office for four consecutive weekends, and the global box office exceeded 700 million US dollars_TOM Entertainment