Milei in Tierra del Fuego: her candidate is a pastor who defends “life, liberty and private property”

Andrea Almiron de Pauli is the candidate chosen by Javier Miley to contest the governorship of Land of Fire next Sunday May 14th. The referent of republicans She presents herself in networks as “wife, mother, grandmother” and also as a pastor who defends three basic pillars: “Life, Liberty, Private Property”. He is 54 years old and will join the 195 list along with businessman Sebastián Galdeano, aspiring lieutenant governor of the southern territory.

Milei leaned into the figure of Andrea Almiron de Pauli, leader of the Evangelical Church “There is life in Jesus”, to extend its influence in the province of Tierra del Fuego. In line with the economist, in a recent publication the candidate for governor assured that “people are tired”after a tour to talk with “the neighbors” of the territory.

At the end of last year, in full furor over the Qatar World Cupthere was no lack of photos with argentinian shirt with his family.

Photos: facebook.com/andrea.almirondepauli

In addition to the “family” posts, where the candidate appears natural and relaxed, Andrea Almiron de Pauli makes the most of the networks to establish its position on the economic and political situation of the country.

Behind the Cristina Kirchner’s speech in La Plata, Almirón de Pauli got into the controversy and warned on Twitter: “Nerves”. His intervention alluded to the controversy that arose between the vice president and the libertarians, who assured that “the caste is afraid”, given the progressive growth of Javier Miley in the polls.

A month ago, the libertarian woman commemorated on Facebook the 66 years of ‘There is life in Jesus’: “March 31, we are celebrating. Today we celebrate 66 years since our beloved church “Hay vida en Jesús” was established in the city of Río Grande”.

“With small beginnings but full of passion and effort from the first members, so that the message of Jesus reaches every corner of the city. Today we continue to enjoy its planting and we celebrate the growth and work that our beloved congregation continues to have year after year,” the pastor posted.

Family and friends They also occupy a privileged place in the life of the candidate for governor, as can be seen in the publication of January 28, within the framework of the birthday celebration.

“They filled me with love. I enjoyed every detail”declared the woman on Facebook, in a photo album that included the guests, the cake and the gifts.

The religious and family facet is complemented by quotes from philosophers that the aspiring governor includes on social networks. On April 22, she posted on Twitter an enigmatic phrase attributed to Plato: “The price of disengaging from politics is being governed by the worst men.”

The libertarian faction in the province takes the name of republicansa party that was founded five years ago by his son Santiago Pauli.

in dialogue with The chroniclerthe militant and preacher whitewashed her initiative to venture into politics because she considers herself a citizen who knows “social problems”.

“I have decided to work from within because we are tired of always seeing the same thing at the provincial level. I am a citizen and from that place I have made this decision, because I know the social problems“, he clarified.

Javier Milei’s candidate distances herself from state intervention and favors the participation of the private sectors. “We have to work on private projects, we are a province that has everything to be the best in Argentina”he maintained in the cited medium.

On the other hand, he referred to the visit of the libertarian economist in mid-April and his great convening power for the provincial elections: “The walk exceeded our expectations and had a very positive impact on the campaign.”

“Provincial resources,” reasoned the libertarian exponent, “are not being administered correctly, we want transparency. We are exempt from taxes, but we also contribute 1% at the national level. Today we want to expand and work on the regime that has benefited a few businessmen.

Andrea Almirón de Pauli: “We want the Fuegians to be homeowners”

The housing plan and the reform of the health system constitute the axes of the political campaign of Pauli Admiral.

“In Ushuaia, they have been saying for years that the new hospital is going to be built and the project has remained there, stagnant. In Tolhuin there is a small room and a modular hospital, however, people have to travel to the capital to receive a better attention to any eventuality,” he explained in The chronicler.

“We are working on a project so that in some way these expenses can be paid and that it represents an investment in the public health system”broad.

“We want Fuegians to be homeowners and to have access to credit plans so that in 20 or 30 years everyone has their own property, we don’t want to give anything away, but we do want to grant flexibility,” explained the evangelist pastor chosen by Milei.

“In Ushuaia there is a very large housing crisis, which is different from Tierra del Fuego. We need the idle land that the state has. there is a lot here friendshipsome are given homes and others are not, there are people who have been on the lists for years,” said Almirón de Pauli.

“We are going to exempt permanent rental homes from paying gross income. Today it is only exempted if the owner has only one, what we want is more houses for rent, not more money in the pockets of the State,” the Libertarian candidate stated.

“We are the only party that represents candidates at all levels. It has been an orderly job. We have been the first to present the lists in the three cities. This was a great achievement for us,” he concluded.

