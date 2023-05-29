Home » Momentum is picking up! LE SSERAFIM WRITS NEW HISTORY WITH UNFORGIVEN – Xinhua English.news.cn
Momentum is picking up! LE SSERAFIM WRITS NEW HISTORY WITH UNFORGIVEN

Momentum is picking up! LE SSERAFIM WRITS NEW HISTORY WITH UNFORGIVEN

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn May 29, according to Korean media reports, the popular girl group LE SSERAFIM wrote new history with “UNFORGIVEN”.

According to the news, LE SSERAFIM’s new album surpassed the first move (the sales volume of a week based on the release date) by 1.25 million copies on the Hanteo rankings, and reached the first million sales in the shortest time since its debut. .

At the same time, it ranked No. 6 on the US Billboard (May 20 edition) main album chart ‘Billboard 200’, setting a record for entering the ‘TOP 10’ in the shortest time in the history of a K-POP girl group. Especially in the record charts of the United States and Japan, the center of the world music market including South Korea, they have achieved about 2 times the performance of the previous work “ANTIFRAGILE”. From this point, we can feel their explosive growth. momentum.

In addition, LE SSERAFIM is not only popular in South Korea, but also in Europe and the United States. It has become a popular girl group and has a promising future.

