To celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary, Moncler in addition toIn addition to “The Extraordinary Expedition” held in various placesand invites 7 designers to use their creativity to renew the brand’s classic Maya down jacket. This time, it will be the first to reveal the joint model created with Palm Angels, which kicks off this cooperation.

Palm Angels is a streetwear brand founded by Francesco Ragazzi in 2011. This time, the down jacket is covered with optical fibers, bringing “the white appearance actually containsIlluminated design”, with a symbolic Goethe font injected on the back, and a logo with a palm tree pattern on the chest to complete the overall look.

Francesco Ragazzi stated that the design concept is aimed at “transcending tradition”. In order to achieve the effect, the Swedish model Elsa Hosk was selected to appear in the image advertisement. He said: “Elsa Hosk perfectly interprets the sense of future and light, and the temperament and charm are fully integrated into the clothing. , is my fashion interpretation of Moncler.”

The Moncler x Palm Angels collaboration style will be released on October 15, and other co-branded styles will be released one after another; and the limited edition Maya 70 down jacket in four colors will also land on the HBX platform, and interested readers may wish to buy it.