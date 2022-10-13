Original title: Two consecutive six-player rotations raised questions about Jilin’s physical fitness crisis at a critical moment

On October 13, the 22-23 season CBA league started the second round of competition. In the kick-off game at 19:30 in the evening, the Jilin team lost 73-82 to the Guangsha team, who were absent from Hu Jinqiu and Cummings. Using a 6-person rotation lineup for two consecutive games, Cui Wanjun’s lineup led many fans to question.

In the playoffs last season, after eliminating the Beijing team, the Jilin team lost 0-2 to the runner-up Guangsha team in the 8-in-4 game and stopped in the top 8. This game is a good chance for Jilin team to win. Because the Guangsha team is currently short of major generals, Hu Jinqiu is still recovering from injuries, and the new foreign aid Cummings, who played well in the first round, is off for another 6 weeks.

In the first half of the game, the two teams played back and forth, but in general, the offensive efficiency was not very high. Guangsha team played the overall advantage of a large number of players, and had targeted defense for the key players of the Jilin team. When defending Jones, pay attention to the inside help, and don’t let Jones easily break into the inside. In the interior, the Guangsha team has obvious advantages, winning 8 rebounds in halftime. When defending Zhong Cheng, the Guangsha team basically focused on releasing, and for Li An, the Guangsha team used Xu Zhonghao and Li Jinxiao to consume in turn.

In the third quarter, the Guangsha team’s advantage of having more players was further revealed. The Jilin team also used Ding Haoran and Peng Senao in the first half, but returned to an ultra-short rotation of 6 in the second half. Commentary guests Yang Yi and Yang Jian both talked about the short rotation of the Jilin team. They believed that Cui Wanjun basically guided the two games to the end with 6 players, which would consume too much physical energy for the players and would not be worth the loss for the long league.

In the final quarter, the Jilin team, which was behind in the score, wanted to chase points, but in the case of a rapid decline in physical fitness, the defensive intensity of veterans such as Li An and Zhong Cheng dropped significantly. In the middle of the final quarter, Jiang Weize, the most physically fit of the Jilin team, accumulated a violation and was sent off for a technical foul, which became the biggest turning point of the game. Although the Jilin team still worked hard on offense and defense since then, it was basically hopeless to overtake and finally lost 73-82.

After the game, guest commentator Yang Yi and Yang Jian still said with emotion: Guangsha team is full of injuries today, and it is still a 10-person rotation, but Jilin team can play fewer players than Guangsha. Playing with only 6 people is really tiring.

Jilin team has few players is a long-term objective situation, but in the playoffs last season, Wang Han also used Ding Haoran and Dai Huaibo in the existing 6-man rotation lineup of Jones + Erjiang + Cui Jinming + Li An Zhongcheng. two people. In two consecutive rounds, Cui Wanjun directed Ding Haoran to play for more than 4 minutes at most, and Dai Huaibo missed a game, resulting in the rotation of the lineup from the very short 7-8 person rotation last season to a more extreme 6-person rotation. For the regular season with up to 42 rounds, the schedule is very long. Cui Wanjun needs to tap more players to join the rotation as soon as possible to ensure that the main players do not suffer unnecessary injuries under the condition of physical fatigue. (sword wind hits face)





