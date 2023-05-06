More than 70% of Tmall’s 100 million brands are domestic products co-branded to launch the “Hua Liu Brand Plan”_TOM News

From “making tea around the stove” to “boiling wine with green plums”, from Chinese ingredients to Chinese nourishment, from Hanfu to horse-faced skirts, young people who love Chinese culture are bringing new opportunities to Chinese brands.

Figures show that in the past year, 2,840 Chinese brands on Taobao and Tmall had a turnover exceeding 100 million yuan, accounting for 75% of all brands exceeding 100 million yuan. There are also cutting-edge domestic brands that have been established for less than three years, surpassing international big names , becoming the first in the sub-category. In the shopping carts of post-95s and post-00s consumers, more than 80% are domestic products.





On the eve of the seventh Chinese Brand Day, Tmall launched the “Hua Liu Brand Plan” with 100 Chinese brands. Through new supply, new marketing, new content, and new experience, it will lead the new consumption of Chinese culture and help Chinese brands innovate and sustain increase.

Specifically, in terms of new supply, we will cooperate with Tmall New Product Innovation Center (TMIC), link 100 artists, designers, and IP resources to create a new track of Hualiu culture, and lead 8 new trends of Hualiu culture in new marketing , In terms of new content, it cooperates with brand store broadcasts and Dabo to create 100 innovative cases of cultural live broadcasts. At the same time, it joins hands with national cultural tourism landmarks to bring new cultural consumption experiences through online and offline linkage.





Hualiu, what is it? It is the cultural persistence passed down from generation to generation by the Chinese people, and it is an innovative expression of China‘s 5,000-year business flow.It is the Chinese brand that has turned the traditional oriental concept into a new wave in the era when the world trend is returning to the East. It uses commodities as the medium to achieve aesthetic upgrades, technological leadership, and cultural transcendence.

In 2023, on the eve of the seventh 510 China Brand Day, Tmall will focus on the eight new trends of Hualiu culture, including oriental aesthetics, the beauty of clothing, Chinese nourishment, traditional masterpieces, and national style cultural creation, and deeply bind urban cultural landmarks. Gather the cultural symbols of “Hua Liu” and jointly launch the “510 World Hua Liu Awards” together with the brand.

Consumers enter the Taobao App and search for “Punch World Hualiu”, and then they can enter the special interaction and venue, and see the oriental aesthetics brought by domestic beauty brands such as Huaxizi, Mao Geping, and Guanxia. See, Jiaoxia, Zhizhi and other cutting-edge brands bring Chinese flavors and clothing styles, as well as Dunhuang mural puzzles, blind boxes of Henan Museum, Xi’an Forest of Steles, Four Treasures of the Study, and other national style cultural creations that are sought after by young people.





As early as two years ago, the Four Treasures of the Study unexpectedly became popular. On Tmall Double 11 in 2021, the number of post-00s who placed orders for paper, ink, pens and inkstones will increase by more than 100% year-on-year, the antique-level and time-honored brand Shanlian Hubi will grow by more than 140%, and Hu Kaiwen, whose main business is Hui ink, will increase by more than 20 times. The figures for this year’s Spring Festival show that gold has also become a new online celebrity in the shopping carts of young people. The transaction of gold jewelry has increased by 424% year-on-year, of which the consumption of post-90s accounts for half, and the consumption of post-00s is almost the same as that of post-80s.

The new brand is also a trend-setter of “Hua Liu”. The color of tea is pleasant, and Tmall has launched a new self-shaking raw coconut milk tea. Through cross-border mix and match, it has opened the door to the tea world for young people who do not drink tea; The founder of the Oriental Literature Shanghai series believes that “Chinese culture is now on the cusp of revival, a good brand that can truly restore oriental fragrance will not only allow people to regain the taste left in their memory, but also export Chinese cultural confidence. “

Committed to building China‘s high-end tea brand Chali, through cooperation with Tmall’s New Product Innovation Center (TMIC), it has developed “new trendy products” black wolfberry grape oolong tea and mulberry rose tea. The brand has attracted a large number of new customers, accounting for 69% of consumers.





Domestic beauty and skin care brands such as Winona and Nature Hall have creatively used Chinese ingredients such as purslane and hemoin, leading the new track of ingredient skin care.Winona has been ranked among the top ten brands of Tmall Double 11 beauty makeup turnover for 5 consecutive years, and Natural Church Xiaoziping won the annual super new product award of Tmall Golden Makeup Award.

Mao Geping, a Chinese makeup brand, has continued to grow at a high rate since it opened its official flagship store on Tmall for five years. The Forbidden City series sparked discussions and became popular overseas. Some overseas beauty bloggers spontaneously planted grass for their products and received millions of positive reviews. This year, Mao Geping specially designed a series of products for the Hangzhou Asian Games, using architectural elements with Hangzhou characteristics such as Yanguan Guanchao Zhanao Pagoda and Baochu Pagoda, and blending them with classic elements of traditional Chinese aesthetics such as Mingyue and Chaoshui to show Oriental charm.

Like Mao Geping, many Chinese brands have won the favor of overseas consumers, forming a new world “Hua Liu” consumption.Since January this year, Midea has sold thousands of sweepers to Spain, France, and Russia through AliExpress, ushering in a “good start”. Haier, Xiaoxiong and a number of new brands of smart cleaning small household appliances, such as Timke, Zhuimi, Stone Technology, etc., have gone abroad one after another, driving Chinese brands to go overseas. The trendy toy brand Bubble Mart is not only often sold out of new products in China, but also sold out as soon as it is released overseas.





It is reported that this is the sixth consecutive year that Tmall has launched support measures for Chinese brands. Prior to this, Tmall took the lead in releasing the “National Tide Action”, launched the “New Domestic Products Plan”, and launched the “Time-honored Brand Development Plan”, becoming a gathering place for Chinese brands, helping the innovation of domestic products and the revival of time-honored brands, so that every consumer’s shopping cart Rido has 3 Chinese brands.



0