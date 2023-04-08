More than a dozen films competed for the box office in just one day, which was close to 200 million. In April and May, the film reserves were abundant, and the film market boom rebounded

During the Ching Ming holiday, in addition to the traditional ancestor worship activities, many people flocked to the cinema, making the theaters that had been deserted for a long time regain their excitement. According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, this year’s Qingming stalls only took one day on April 5, and the total box office in a single day has exceeded 196 million yuan, surpassing the total box office of the 3-day Qingming stalls in 2022. Among them, the animated film “Journey to Bell Bud” temporarily led the box office list with 51.27 million yuan, followed by “Hachiko” and “Super Mario Bros. Movie”, each of which also won over 30 million yuan at the box office.

Industry insiders analyzed that the box office level of this year’s Qingming Festival reflects the strong demand of the audience for watching movies. In April and May, the film reserves are also abundant, and the market recovery is expected to continue.

More than ten films will be screened together

“I want to watch several movies, and it’s okay for me to stay in the cinema all day!” This sentence may represent the aspirations of many movie fans, just because this year’s Qingming Festival is really lively.

In fact, this year’s “Pan Qingming File” has been warming up since March 31 and lasted until April 5, the day of Qingming Festival, with more than ten high-quality films joining the competition. Among them, there are not only the Japanese animated film “Journey to Bell Bud”, which is widely expected by animation lovers, “The Faithful Dog Hachiko”, the sci-fi comedy “Universe Exploration Editorial Department”, and “Detective Conan”. : The Dead on Baker Street, Super Mario Bros. The Movie and other well-known IP movies. In addition, films such as “Spirit of the Dragon Horse”, “The Great Night”, and “Escape from the Cretaceous” have also made moves one after another, making movie fans and friends fall into difficulty in choosing.

While the content is rich, the box office performance of the Qingming file is also exciting. According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, the total box office of the 2023 Qingming Festival (April 5) exceeded 196 million yuan, of which “Journey to Bell Bud” won the title of box office champion with a score of 51.2759 million yuan, and “Hachiko” It ranked second and third at the box office with “Super Mario Bros. The Movie”, earning 36.6485 million yuan and 32.3286 million yuan respectively. The box office of these three films accounted for more than half of the total box office.

The American action movie “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” is the only new movie released on the day of Qingming Festival, two days earlier than its release in North America. As a film and television work adapted from classic game IP, the film is co-produced by Lighting Entertainment and Nintendo. The highly restored game plots such as picking mushrooms and eating gold coins and the familiar game music all set off “memories” of audiences born in the 80s and 90s. kill”.

The Japanese animation “Journey to Suzuya” continues to lead the box office. “Journey to Bell Bud” officially announced on April 4 that since the film was released in mainland China on March 24, the cumulative box office has exceeded 575 million yuan, surpassing the total box office of “Your Name” released in 2016 and becoming the Japanese animation in Chinese film history. No. 1 movie box office. The film’s director Makoto Shinkai’s previous two works “Your Name” and “Weathering With You” won good results of 576 million yuan and 288 million yuan respectively.

Similarly, the reputation of domestic films is also good. The film “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department”, directed by Kong Dashan and supervised by Guo Fan, the director of “The Wandering Earth”, combines absurdity, black humor, road movies and other elements in science fiction films, and scored a high score of 8.4 on Douban. The tear-jerking masterpiece “Hachiko” scored 8.0 on Douban, which was also well received and well received.

The film reserves are abundant, and the performance of the 51st file can be expected

Looking back at the first quarter of this year, driven by the outstanding performance of domestic films such as “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Man Jianghong” during the Spring Festival, the box office of the film market has increased compared with the same period last year. Preliminary statistics from the National Film Specialty Office show that as of March 31, the box office of urban theaters across the country has reached 15.857 billion yuan since 2023, an increase of 13.45% over the 13.975 billion yuan in the same period last year, and less than the 18.1 billion yuan in the same period the year before.

Industry insiders said that although the performance of the film market in the first three months has not yet returned to the pre-epidemic level, it has picked up significantly compared with last year. Coupled with the strong performance of the Qingming Festival, it effectively boosted industry confidence.

This year’s “One Day Qingming File” has ended, but April has just begun, and there are still many high-quality movies waiting for fans to watch. For example, “Dragon Horse Spirit” starring Jackie Chan and Liu Haocun this Friday will be released on the same day as Masaaki Yuasa’s “King of the Heike: The Story of the Heike”. The sub-episode movie “Love Is Delicious” with the same name.

Throughout April, before May 1st, there is another animation movie highlight, and that is the Japanese manga IP “Slam Dunk”, which Maoyan wants to watch with more than 800,000 viewers. The original manga has 31 volumes, while the TV animation version had 101 episodes, and only volumes 1-22 were filmed. The most anticipated part of the theatrical version this time is the “National Competition Chapter” that was not filmed in the animation version. Fan appetite. The film is scheduled for April 20th, and there is a one-week window to ferment before the arrival of May 1st, which makes people have expectations for its box office performance.

Next, the film market will also usher in important times such as the May 1st Golden Week, and the industry is busy arranging films in order to seize this rare period of opportunity. Popular films such as “The King of the Sky”, “Unfamiliar Life”, “Say I Love You”, “Shocking Rescue”, “Changsha Nightlife”, “Checking the Wind and Cloud”, “Jian Bozan”, “The New Pigman Movie·Super Racing” and other popular films have already been stored The momentum is ready to go, and on May 5 there will be a relay of the Hollywood blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”.

East Asia Qianhai Securities Research Report believes that the domestic supply side has sufficient high-quality content, and the box office is expected to pick up, and the production cost and production cycle are expected to be shortened, and normalized creation is expected to resume.

Capital Securities also pointed out that the suppression of the epidemic’s demand for movie viewing will gradually fade in the second and third quarters. Looking forward to 2023, the domestic film market is expected to usher in a big year of content supply. May 1st and summer holidays will gradually get rid of the impact of the epidemic. Driven by the supply of high-quality explosive content and popular schedules, the enthusiasm for watching movies is expected to be catalyzed, the demand for watching movies is expected to be substantially improved, and the industry is expected to enter a positive cycle. Leading content production companies and theaters with sufficient reserves of high-quality content The leader is expected to continue to benefit.