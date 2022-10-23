Original title: Morning News | “Ragnarok” has more types of enemies, and the final version of NS Ark will bounce again

Hello all players. Today is Sunday, October 23, 2022. Welcome to today’s homeless morning broadcast, I’m LIN Mumu. Today’s highlights include: “God of War: Ragnarok” has more types of enemies; NS version of “Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition” is postponed; TGA host praised “God of War: Ragnarok”; the original Superman of “Black Adam” is just a stand-in… …we will bring you the details of the above news later, so stay tuned.

Focus:

1. “God of War: Ragnarok” has more types of enemies

In God of War: Ragnarok, there is an enemy called the Raider, which comes in both melee and ranged variants, and begins with a small boss fight with a bear. The “crocodile-shaped dragon beast” shown in the previous screenshots of the real machine can use its tail to send out electric shock attacks. There will also be undead warriors that can deal multi-stage damage. When hit, part of the health bar will turn purple, and if hit again, Kratos will lose a “long bar” of blood.

One of Atreus’ new abilities is the “Sonic Arrow”, which blasts items apart to help explore hidden areas or chests.

2. The NS version of “Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition” has been postponed

“Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition” was originally scheduled to land on the NS platform in September, and players who owned the original “Ark: Survival Evolved” can upgrade for free. It was later pushed back to October 25, and now the developers have announced that the release will continue to be delayed, with a release expected in early November.

3. TGA host praised "God of War: Ragnarok" Yesterday, TGA host Jeff Ghisley, after playing God of War: Ragnarok for five hours, said that the game is a faithful and direct follow-up to the previous God of War, and the combat has become more in-depth. But he said he was only scratching the surface. 4. The original Superman in Black Adam was just a stand-in The biggest surprise in Black Adam is undoubtedly the return of Henry Cavill's version of Superman. But according to THR (The Hollywood Reporter), the original Superman was just a faceless stand-in. At that time, the team found the 1978 version of the Superman theme song on Google, and used a stand-in to make up for the scene of Superman. We couldn't see Superman's face, but only the LOGO on his chest. It was during the preview that the audience's positive reaction accelerated the return of "Heng Chao" and gave them the impetus to facilitate this real comeback.

