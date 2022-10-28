On October 27, 2022, the stylized level adventure game “Gun Rebirth”, developed by TOEIC Games and published by 505 Games, was officially launched on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

Players can choose six plush playable animal heroes to fight in Gunfire Rebirth, and the game can be played between 1-4 people. Players win a variety of weapons and scrolls in randomly generated level builds for perfect character building and upgrades. There are more than 100 different props and weapons to combine. Each playthrough provides a new level of fun and combat rhythm, and provides the thrill of the game for roguelite veterans and newcomers alike. Defeat crafting enemies and challenging bosses by unleashing character-specific abilities, including dual-wielding weapons, smoke grenades, and more. For more information on Gunfire Reborn, see the link: https://505.games/GunfireRebornXbox