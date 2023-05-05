MUSE MARRY 2023AW autumn and winter new product launch conference was a complete success! _Sina Fashion_Sina.com

At 20:00 on April 27, 2023, Beijing time, MUSE MARRY joined hands with Shum Yip Uptown to romantically release MUSE MARRY 2023 A/W new autumn and winter products at the Shenzhen Intercity Observation Deck “Terrace View”.

This season, MUSE MARRY takes “Remember Tonight” as the theme.

The designer believes that every girl has a different exclusive charm. No matter how the world changes, we hope that you will not be defined, and only pursue the purity of your heart.

All the girls in life are the source of inspiration for MUSE MARRY this time.

The beauty and dreams that seem to be nothing but full of infinite power all contain the flexibility and firmness of women. When the universe is full of infinite possibilities, we can use the power of women to unlock more ideas.

“You don’t need to be defined by others, you are your own light.”

Therefore, while adhering to the consistent high-level luxury wedding dress production rules, MUSE MARRY has taken a bold step forward in innovation and exploration of the unknown!

The powerful singer “Xianzi”, wearing the MUSE MARRY 2023 autumn and winter new product “Stardust”, sang domineeringly at the big show.

A song Remember Tonight, with Xianzi’s gentle voice, coupled with MUSE MARRY’s exclusive noble elegance, brings a beautiful sensory feast to the bright night.

The new generation Xiaohua “Zhong Wenguan” even wore splendid costumes in the vast expanse of the show, and became the opening guest of the MUSE MARRY 2023 autumn and winter new product launch conference!

The young actor “Kanaina” performed the MUSE MARRY 2023 autumn and winter blockbuster finale – Guanji.

Using tens of thousands of Swarovski crystals and taking more than 1000+ hours to hand-sewn “Guanji”, the upper body is dazzling and eye-catching, luxurious and high-end, and each ray of light blooms with its own unique charm.

MUSE MARRY, as the pioneer and leader of China‘s high-end designer brand, every big show is the focus of the world.

Whether it is bright and shining sequins, elegant fairy yarn, or dreamy girlish colors, they can all be transformed into a sultry style in the hands of MUSE designers.

Each color is the exclusive color of MuseMarry;

Each style, is a MuseMarry original.

The fairy yarn presented in front of the world has undergone countless adjustments and revisions in the early stage, just to allow more women to have their own advanced customization!