my country’s summer box office in 2022 will reach 9.135 billion yuan, and the market recovery momentum is good

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 1 (Reporter Wang Peng) The reporter learned from the State Film Administration on the 1st that from June 1 to August 31, 2022, the box office of summer movies in my country reached 9.135 billion yuan, significantly exceeding the 73.81% of last year’s summer movie. The box office achievement of 100 million yuan shows the good recovery momentum of the film market, as well as its strong resilience and vitality.

Among them, the box office of the film “Walking on the Moon alone” reached 2.896 billion yuan, becoming the box office champion of this summer’s file, and “Life Events” ranked second with a box office score of 1.709 billion yuan. In addition, films such as “The Detective War”, “Tomorrow’s War”, and “Mozart in Outer Space” are also relatively bright at the box office, while animated films such as “New God List: Yang Jian” and “Goodbye Monsters in the Classic of Mountains and Seas” have received positive reviews from the audience. These films have a wide range of themes and styles, enriching the film market and providing audiences with a variety of viewing options.