China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 12, according to Korean media reports, the popular boy group NCT DREAM will conduct a live broadcast commemorating the release of “Candy” on the 19th.

It is reported that NCT DREAM will broadcast “NCT DREAM ‘Candy’ COMEBACK LIVE” live on YouTube NCT DREAM channel and tik tok channel from 8:00 pm on the 19th (Korean time)

In this day’s program, NCT DREAM plans to communicate with fans all over the world through various stories related to the new album, such as album introduction, album unboxing, album preparation episodes, and included song reviews.

In addition, NCT DREAM’s winter special mini-album ‘Candy’ will be released on various music sites at 6 pm (KST) on the 16th, and the album will also be released on the 19th.