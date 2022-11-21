Home Entertainment NEIGHBORHOOD and “Harley-Davidson” launched a new joint name | HYPEBEAST
NEIGHBORHOOD and motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson have launched a new cooperation, combining the characteristics of both parties to create a series of products full of road elements.

Items include Hoodie, T-Shirt and SOLOTEX® racing jackets, hats, mugs and stickers. Among them, there are two types of T-shirts, the first one is printed with a skull wearing a Harley-Davidson hat, and in addition to the brand names of both parties, it also has the spiritual slogan “CRAFT WITH PRIDE”; as for the second T-shirt The shirt is run through with a thunder pattern, and the classic Harley-Davidson and NEIGHBORHOOD brand logos are also printed on the front and back.

As for the most eye-catching SOLOTEX® jacket, Snap collars and ribbed cuffs highlight the racing style. Under the black background, white human skeleton totems are printed on the chest and arms. The overall style is distinct and tough, which is really impressive.

NEIGHBORHOOD x Harley-Davidson has been officially launched, you may wish to go to the official website of the brand to learn more.

