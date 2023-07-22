Netizens Criticize Lin Xiawei and Zhou Jialuo’s Chemistry in New Drama, Compare Duo to Mother and Son

Title: Lin Xiawei and Zhou Jialuo Face Criticism Over their Chemistry in New Drama “Love Pet Pet”

(Hong Kong, 21st) – TVB’s highly-anticipated drama “Love Pet Pet” is set to premiere on the 31st of this month, replacing the outsourced drama “Dragon Babu.” Starring Lin Xiawei and Zhou Jialuo, the show is marketed as a “fresh sweet pet drama.” However, netizens have dismissed their on-screen rivalry, comparing the duo to a mother and son relationship.

“Pets” centers around a veterinary clinic, where mind reader Wang Shengren (played by Zhou Jialuo) possesses the unique ability to communicate in human language with the dog protagonist, “Dong Shui.” Through this extraordinary power, Dong Shui aids Sheng Ren in communicating with other animals, showcasing heartwarming stories between pet owners and their beloved animals. On the other hand, veterinarian Jin Huiting (Lin Xiawei) firmly believes in science and practices a different approach, often clashing with her neighbor, Wang Shengren. Jin Huiting considers Sheng Ren’s methods of communicating with animals as deceptive and misleading.

Exemplifying the banner of a “fresh and sweet pet drama,” “Love Pet Pet” aims to captivate audiences with its unique storyline. However, the chemistry between Lin Xiawei and Zhou Jialuo has recently come under scrutiny. Netizens have pointed out that the eight-year age gap and their on-screen dynamics lack the essential “couple sense” that viewers typically seek in dramas. Furthermore, Lin Xiawei’s appearance portrays a youthful appearance on-screen, while Zhou Jialuo’s weight gain has also garnered attention.

TVB released a promotional video to generate excitement for the drama, showcasing the heartwarming and adorable interactions between pets and their owners. Whether Lin Xiawei and Zhou Jialuo manage to overcome the criticism and deliver a convincing performance with their on-screen rivalry remains to be seen.

“Love Pet Pet” promises to bring an endearing story set amidst the backdrop of a veterinary clinic. Will the drama successfully win the hearts of viewers with its unique twist on the pet genre, or will the critiques surrounding the lead actors’ chemistry further affect the show’s reception? Tune in to the premiere on the 31st of this month to find out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

