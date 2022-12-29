Home Entertainment Netizens reveal that Yu Zheng is single and Xu Kai’s love affair is dead? – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Entertainment

Netizens reveal that Yu Zheng is single and Xu Kai’s love affair is dead? – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

by admin
Netizens reveal that Yu Zheng is single and Xu Kai’s love affair is dead? – Entertainment – Foreign Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Netizens reveal that Yu Zheng is single and Xu Kai’s love affair is dead?

Xu Kai and his junior sister Zhao Qing broke out in a new relationship. Unexpectedly, in just 7 days, the two co-managers, Yu Zheng, changed the name of the man to be single, leaving the outside world in a fog. (taken from Weibo)

(Beijing, 27th) China‘s traffic nicheXu KaiA few days ago was photographed by the paparazzi with the junior sister of the same schoolZhao QingOn a romantic date, not only did he warmly pick him up on the high-speed rail, but the two even stayed in a room overnight, revealing that they were in love with ING.Yu ZhengPosted acquiescence, and also took the opportunity to promote the woman. However, as Xu Kai’s new love affair broke out, his past scandals have also been uncovered. From Sun Nan, Da Jin, Bai Lu to Zhao Qing, three of them are colleagues in the company. “Choose concubine” and sleeping fans, and the sleeping fans do not pay the opening fee, and the woman pays the bill. Sunshine’s image is facing a serious crisis.

Xu Kai showed up at the airport for the first time on the 24th after his relationship broke out. He bowed deeply to the fans waiting aside for no reason. It was revealed on the Internet that he felt sorry for the fans because he wanted to announce his relationship recently, so he bowed to them first. As a result, some netizens went to Weibo and asked Yu Zheng: “I heard that Xu Kai is going to officially announce his relationship today, congratulations.” Unexpectedly, Yu Zheng responded: “How do you make an official announcement for being single? Nervous!” Emphasizing that Xu Kai has nothing to do with Zhao Qing The passionate love is completely different from his attitude of tacitly acquiescing the romance of his subordinates a few days ago. Many netizens speculated that Xu Kai and Zhao Qing could not bear the pressure of the outside world and broke up. Some netizens also speculated that the two should have turned to an underground relationship.

See also  Fielmann opens in Rome and aims to expand throughout Italy: another ten stores by 2022

Netizens found it incredible that Xu Kai’s love affair with his younger junior sister Zhao Qing was exposed, and he returned to single in just 7 days. Kai and Zhao Qing turned into an underground relationship”, “Xu Kai is so pitiful, with this kind of manager, he can’t even fall in love freely”, but many people think that Xu Kai never confessed his love from beginning to end, it’s all Yu Zheng spoke, causing Xu Kai to be scolded all the time, which accidentally triggered a debate between the two factions.

The black material of “chosen concubine in the company” was revealed again

In 2018, Xu Kai was accused by Internet celebrity Dajin of sleeping with a fan and domestically abusing her. At that time, he explained the whole thing by a couple quarreling. Unexpectedly, with the exposure of the relationship, the black material in the past was revealed again.

The Chinese paparazzi have recently posted several articles to persuade Yu Zheng not to be taken advantage of and let Xu Kai choose a concubine in the company. Xu Kai fans scolded the paparazzi for nothing. , Then broke the rumor and wrote: “Brother Xuanfei, stop reporting with a guilty conscience. Do you still remember that Dajin (Xu Kai’s ex-girlfriend of Internet celebrities) exposed your fuck fans, and asked the woman to post 8888 large red envelopes when you went to the hotel? Is it the past? What is the difference with a duck? If we are in a hurry, we can send out wonderful domestic violence and old melons with fans to bring everyone good memories.”

See also  ZAR AMIR EBRAHIMI dressed in CHLOÉ at the premiere of the movie HOLY SPIDER

Yu Zhengcai helped Xu Kai recognize his love for his younger sister, and suddenly changed his words,
Xu Kai bowed deeply to the fans waiting at the airport, but was ridiculed by the Chinese paparazzi as “repenting in my heart”! (taken from Weibo)
Yu Zhengcai helped Xu Kai recognize his love for his younger sister, and suddenly changed his words,
A netizen asked Yu Zheng about Xu Kai’s new love affair, but it caused a strong reaction from him, saying that Xu Kai and Zhao Qing are not in love.
Yu Zhengcai helped Xu Kai recognize his love for his younger sister, and suddenly changed his words,
Xu Kai (pictured on the right) and the Internet celebrity Da Jin broke out in a new relationship in 2018, and was later accused by the other party of sleeping with fans and domestic violence, and once again started to reveal the past. (taken from Weibo)
Yu Zhengcai helped Xu Kai recognize his love for his younger sister, and suddenly changed his words,
The Chinese paparazzi have recently issued several articles to persuade Yu Zheng not to be taken advantage of, and let Xu Kai choose a concubine in the company; (taken from Weibo)

You may also like

Blockbuster movies are coming as scheduled, and theaters...

The Lunar New Year box office is only...

Looking back at the 2022 variety show famous...

James Cameron reveals he cut 10-minute footage from...

How is this aesthetic? The most handsome face...

“The Returning Daughter” brings new surprises in suspense...

This week’s horoscope Venus in Capricorn: Respect Professional...

Mazda CX 30, the crossover that focuses on...

Comics, Tintin in search of a new world...

“Demon Hunter Bloodborne” scored 5.2 points on Douban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy