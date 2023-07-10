Home » New Balance and Shoe Palace Collaborate on 2002R “Lands End” Joint Sports Shoes to Celebrate Shoe Palace’s 30th Anniversary
New Balance and Shoe Palace Collaborate on 2002R "Lands End" Joint Sports Shoes to Celebrate Shoe Palace's 30th Anniversary

New Balance and Shoe Palace Collaborate on 2002R “Lands End” Joint Sports Shoes to Celebrate Shoe Palace’s 30th Anniversary

Shoe Palace and New Balance Collaborate on New 2002R “Lands End” Sneakers

July 10, 2021

San Francisco-based sneaker store Shoe Palace and iconic sportswear brand New Balance have joined forces once again to release a special edition sneaker. Following successful collaborations with size?, Concepts, and others, this latest partnership introduces the 2002R “Lands End” sneakers.

As Shoe Palace celebrates its 30th anniversary, the “Lands End” serves as a celebratory masterpiece. Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking views of San Francisco’s Golden Gate National Park and its iconic landmark, the Golden Gate Bridge, the sneakers pay homage to the unique environment and landscape.

The insole design draws inspiration from the park’s eucalyptus trees, while the maze-like pattern symbolizes the famous observation deck at Lands End Lookout. Shoe Palace explained that the decision to highlight this design inspiration was a way to honor and commemorate the Bay Area culture that has been shaped by this historical landmark.

The co-branded collection captures the natural colors of the coast, the rocky cliffs, the cypresses, and the eucalyptus trees found along the shore. It also incorporates elements of the secret labyrinth, creating a unique and visually appealing sneaker that pays tribute to the beautiful surroundings.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of both Shoe Palace and New Balance can look forward to the release of the 2002R “Lands End” sneakers on July 13. The shoes will be available for purchase on both the Shoe Palace website and New Balance’s official website for the retail price of $150.

With previous collaborations garnering significant attention and selling out quickly, it is anticipated that these limited edition sneakers will also be in high demand. Interested individuals are advised to stay tuned for further updates and to act fast when the release date arrives.

About Shoe Palace:
Founded in 1993, Shoe Palace has grown to become one of the most popular and influential sneaker retailers in the United States. With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and passion for sneaker culture, the store offers a wide range of exclusive collaborations and popular releases from renowned brands.

About New Balance:
New Balance has been a household name in the sportswear industry for over a century. Known for its dedication to quality craftsmanship and innovative designs, the brand continues to produce sneakers that are favored by athletes and sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The company prides itself on its commitment to domestic manufacturing and supporting local communities.

