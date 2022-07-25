Listen to the audio version of the article

New capital increase and new investors for The Longevity Suite. Among the new shareholders

Wellness Holding by Nerio Alessandri, president and founder of Technogym who accompanies the recent entry of Roberta Benaglia, founder and CEO of Style Capital and Boris Jean Collardi, former CEO of Julius Bar and member of the Board of the Swiss Bankers Association.

The Longevity Suite – biohacking & antiage European city clinic with 26 centers in Italy, recently landed in Spain and soon also in the Swiss market – sees the entry of Nerio Alessandri also in his advisor board, the steering committee for the strategic development of company and joins Marco Bizzarri (CEO of Gucci), Luca Poggi (member of the Board of Ima), Roberta Benaglia (founder and CEO of Style Capital) and Boris Jean Collardi, former CEO of Julius Bar and member of the Board of the Association Swiss bankers.

The entry of new members into The Longevity Suite aims to strengthen the European leadership of the network through the opening of flagship stores in the main European capitals and to open the luxury hospitality market through the creation of an innovative Longevity medical & wellness format. Spa to be exported all over the world. There will also be numerous synergies with the ecosystem of the companies headed by Wellness Holding and Technogym, starting with the creation of a technological platform of digital content for fitness, nutrition, mindfulness and longevity.

As Luigi Caterino, co-founder and CEO of The Longevity Suite explains, the group’s goal is to create the European brand No. 1 in the anti-aging & longevity retail market.