New products, old favorites and discount | Dermalogica

The new Dermalogica products at my house. Post in collaboration with Dermalogica

Dermalogica does not need to be introduced in this blog, but for the benefit of those who landed here for the first time and did not yet understand how the search works, I will tell you that Dermalogica is a Californian cosmetics company founded by Jane Verwand and that emphasizes health rather than beauty. The brand is vegan (still from the eighties), cruelty-free, artificial fragrance-free and does not contain gluten or mineral oils.

What will be in the post:

01 Introducing the two new Dermalogica products that were launched very recently.

02 10% discount on the entire site. No code is needed, the discount will be updated automatically if you enter from the links in this post.

03 In addition to the discount, anyone who orders through the links in the post will receive a reduced multivitamin eye cream as a gift

*The discount will be updated in the links until Wednesday 6/28 at midnight, when they will return to being normal links without a discount or gift

>>>

New members of the closet shelves in the shower:

Very nice: Liquid Peelfoliant peeling

In a few words: Results of a beautician’s treatment room at our house.

and by extension: Peeling that is based on a cocktail of active ingredients such as acids and enzymes (forgive those words, really, I apologize) and restorative ingredients, which allows it to achieve significant results without causing dryness or irritation to the skin. The most important thing: the formula does not cause sensitivity to the sun, so it is suitable for use in the summer. Just don’t forget sunscreen.

The improvement you should see: Reduction of dead cells, brightening and even tone of the skin, reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and pores and added glow.

How to use: Just apply a thin layer on dry skin, wait 1-3 minutes and wash off. The recommendation is to start once every two days.

Something else: This peeling is the winner of the title of the most beautiful product from Dermalogica (in an honorable ceremony held in my bathroom).

Very pleasant: moisturizing cream to increase the level of oxygen in the skin

In a few words: A cream that is a substitute for the cream.

and by extension: A moisturizer for daily use that, in addition to all the usual benefits of a moisturizer, knows how to encourage increased oxygen flow to the skin through blood circulation. It was developed in the Dermalogica laboratories in the USA with the aim of helping the skin deal with the damage of the environment and lifestyle (the whole range between air pollution and stress and lack of sleep).

The improvement you should see: The claim is that exposure to environmental damage and adherence to a particularly unhealthy lifestyle adds something like ten years to the appearance of the skin, the results of the clinical study indicated that skin looks four years younger after just one week of use. I don’t know how exactly such things are measured, but let’s conclude that this cream is interested in making us look as if we made sure to avoid processed food and managed to take a nap at noon (in the movie “The Women”, Candace Bergen, who plays Meg Ryan’s mother, goes in for facelift surgery and explains that she doesn’t want look younger, she just wants to look Well Rested).

The discount will apply to the entire site, but for those who want to focus and are looking for more recommendations – here is my recommended list.

Something worth noting: The sunscreen I’ve already recommended here before, currently comes with a 10 ml retinol serum, so it’s a good idea to try it.

And one last worthwhile thing:

Those who pay attention to details will notice that the soap was filmed in our new outdoor shower. Yes: we made the outdoor shower dream come true

Dermalogica’s soap. A treat that will help make July and August more bearable (will also function as a fun gift).

You wanna see a bad facelift? Helen Danvers, 2 o’clock. She looks like she’s re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere

(Yes, pretty much every sentence of Candace Bergen in this movie is worth a quote).

She’s got eyes of the bluest skies

As if they thought of rain

(The most played song here at home as if the year is 1987)

