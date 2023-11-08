Argentine Rock Legend Charly García Honored with Corner Dedication in New York City

Officials from the Argentine consulate in New York gathered on November 6th to inaugurate a corner dedicated to iconic Argentine rock musician Charly García. The corner, located at Walker Street and Cortlandt Alley, was immortalized on the cover of García’s album Modern Clicks, released in 1983. To mark this momentous occasion, the city of New York has named the corner after the legendary artist and has declared November 6th as Charly García Day.

The ceremony was attended by dozens of people, including Argentine and New York authorities, as well as close associates of García such as Hilda Lizarazu, Fernando Samalea, and Fabián Quintiero, who performed some of the songs from the acclaimed album. While García himself was unable to attend the event due to health reasons, he expressed his gratitude in a letter, stating that he felt honored and excited about the tribute.

García’s connection to New York dates back to 1983 when he traveled to the city during a period of political transition in Argentina. Seeking inspiration and a fresh start, García found himself in the alleyways of Chinatown, where his iconic album cover was brought to life. The cover, featuring García sitting beneath a black silhouette with the inscription “Modern Clix” above his head, has become a symbol of Argentine rock history.

Forty years after the album’s release, the city of New York has recognized the lasting impact of García’s work by dedicating a corner in his name. The dedication serves as a reminder of the musician’s artistic legacy and his ability to synchronize his work with historical context.

While the city may have evolved over the years, the legacy of Charly García continues to endure. The dedication of the Charly García corner reflects the lasting impact of his music and his enduring influence on the world of rock.

Share this: Facebook

X

