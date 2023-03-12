He Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega ordered the rupture of diplomatic relations with the Vatican, after the Pope Francisco described the Sandinista regime as “a rude dictatorship, guaranga” and also “Hitlerian“.

As reported by the site Confidential, the representative of the Sandinista regime before the Holy See, Yara Suhyén Pérez Calero, “orally communicated” the determination in the Vatican Secretariat of State.

Relations between that country and the Vatican began in 1908, so this decision will put an end to a diplomatic relationship of at least 115 years.

Thus, Nicaragua joined the group of thirteen countries that do not maintain diplomatic relations with the Holy See: four communists (Vietnam, North Korea, China and Laos) and eight are Muslims (Somalia, Oman, Mauritania, Maldives, Comoros, Brunei, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia), the other is Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom in South Asia.

Pope Francis: “You can have a very good dialogue with the economy, you cannot have a dialogue with finances”

“With great respect, I have no choice but to think about an imbalance in the person who leads (Ortega)”Francis said in an interview. “There we have a bishop in prison, a very serious man, very capable. He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile.”

Francisco referred in this way, without naming him, to the Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarezsentenced in February to 26 years in prison for, among other charges, undermining national integrity.

The 56-year-old Bishop of Matagalpa had been detained since August for conspiracy and refused to be deported to the United States with 222 other opponents released and expelled from the country for being “traitors to the country.”

“It is something that is outside of what we are experiencing, it is as if it were bringing the communist dictatorship of 1917 or the Hitlerite dictatorship of 1935, bringing the same here (…) They are a type of rude dictatorships,” Francisco said. “Or, to use a cute distinction from Argentina, guarangas,” he added.

Nicaragua: Ortega and Murillo, accused of committing crimes against humanity

Nicaragua faces a wave of condemnation from the international community due to the authoritarian drift of the Ortega executive, who governs with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The Ortega government promotes a series of actions against opponents whom it accuses of attempting a coup in 2018, when a social and political crisis occurred with massive demonstrations and clashes between opponents of the ruler and government supporters that left dozens of victims and hundreds of victims. of detainees.

Since 2021, the government promoted the toughening of laws to punish external financing of opponents and arrested more than 200 political, business and religious leadersincluding Bishop Rolando Álvarez.

On the other hand, the Coexistence between the Sandinistas in power and the Catholic Church of that nation was marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years.

The Central American country has not had an ambassador to the Apostolic See since September 21, 2021, when Ortega canceled the appointment of Elliette Ortega Sotomayor, who replaced the former deputy director of the National Police, former commissioner Francisco Bautista Lara, in March of that year. .

ds