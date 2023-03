CHP Leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu shared the photos taken at the party with the cat of CHP Headquarters ‘Şero’ on his Instagram account this evening. Kılıçdaroğlu, who stated that he told Şero about his latest works, announced that when he came to power, he would remove fresh food from being a luxury. The message Kılıçdaroğlu wrote on the photos he shared is as follows: “OUR PEOPLE KNOW OUR PEOPLE AS ‘SOCIAL DEMOCRAT CAT’” “We came together with our veteran Şero at CHP Headquarters. 2005 […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook