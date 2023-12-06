NIGO Championing Supreme’s 2023 Camouflage Box Logo Hoodie

The Iconic Collaboration: NIGO interprets Supreme’s latest Camouflage Box Logo Hoodie

Supreme’s 2023 autumn and winter series made waves in August with the debut of their latest camouflage Box Logo Hoodie. However, what has truly set the internet abuzz is NIGO’s personal interpretation of the design.

The renowned designer and streetwear icon was recently spotted wearing Supreme’s gray hooded sweatshirt, paired with a hat, sunglasses, and a gold ring on his hand. The look, captured by the esteemed photographer Ari Marcopoulos, is a nod to the brand’s iconic Box Logo Sweatshirt, which was first introduced in 1995 to commemorate Supreme’s first anniversary.

Supreme took to Instagram to share NIGO’s interpretation of the hoodie, with a caption that hinted at the possibility of a collaboration between the two industry giants. The post has left fans speculating about potential joint projects and products.

The eagerly anticipated series is slated for release on December 7th, and fans can expect a range of colors to be available. Keep an eye out for future updates on this highly-anticipated release.

