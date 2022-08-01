Home Entertainment NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1「Certified Lover Boy」圖輯
by admin

by admin
NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1「Certified Lover Boy」圖輯

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” The official photo album of the joint shoes was officially unveiled. The shoes were initially rumored to be cancelled due to production difficulties. With Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy” approaching its one-year anniversary and the debut of the official album, it seems that the shoes will be launched as usual.

This pair of Air Force 1 is made of all-white, the upper is made of rich textured leather, the word “AIR” on the midsole is replaced by the “Love you forever” slogan, and the NOCTA and Nike Air logos are embroidered on the heel. . Then the light blue insole is also printed with the brand logos of both parties. A major design highlight of the shoe is the heart-shaped sole pattern on the toe cap and heel outsole. Finally, the shoe will come with an additional set of metal-toe laces and accessories for the alphabet cubes.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” is expected to launch in the next few weeks, with a suggested price of $160. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

