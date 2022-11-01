The year is easy and the end of the year. Looking back on this year’s Korean dramas, the keywords are inseparable from “manga change”, “law” and “revenge”.

From “Again My Life” and “Why Wu Xiucai?” at the beginning of the year “, and even “The Empire: The Empire of Law”, which aired in recent months, three Korean dramas involving “law” and “revenge” elements have all won word of mouth! Stepping into the last two months of 2022, the annual masterpiece “The Younger Son of a Plutocrat” will be broadcast on the 18th of this month. The drama will be based on the themes of “rebirth” and “revenge” and is bound to become a must-see Korean drama in the new season; In addition, “Summer Strike”, which focuses on healing atmosphere, will also make its grand debut on the 21st, which is expected to drive away the coming chill for the audience!

Change the normality of Korean dramas: “The Youngest Son of the Chaebol” (first broadcast on November 18)

Adapted from the online novel of the same name, the Korean drama “The Younger Son of a Chaebol” is set in the 1980s, and tells the story of Yoon Hyun Woo (played by Song Joong Ki), who came from a poor family and served loyally to the big Korean conglomerate – “Shunyang Group” for ten years. One day, he was instructed to manage secret assets for the chairman Chen Yangzhe (played by Li Xingmin), but was framed for embezzling funds and was tragically silenced and died. “! Xuanyou, who has turned from poor to rich, is determined to move forward with the goal of revenge. In order to embezzle the entire chaebol family, he also gradually grows and launches a series of revenge actions!

Starring Song Zhongji, Li Xingmin and Shin Hyunbin, “The Little Son of a Chaebol” features surreal elements such as “rebirth” and “revenge”, which can definitely satisfy the audience’s favorite dog-blood conflict and the joy of “little shrimp vs. big whale” Mindset! Another highlight of the series is that Song Zhongji plays the role of a poor slave secretary and a rich three-generation college student. Earlier, he told the protagonist’s heart with a solid monologue in the one-minute pre-trailer, showing great stability in acting!

Different from ordinary Korean dramas with two episodes per week, the fantasy Korean drama “The Younger Son of a Chaebol” will be broadcast on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from November 18. Hong Kong audiences remember to witness Song Zhongji’s acting explosion through “Huang Viu” .



Resonate with society and animals: “Summer Strike” (first broadcast on November 21)

Adapted from the popular web comic “I Don’t Want to Do Anything”, the new healing Korean drama “Summer Strike” tells the story of 28-year-old Li Xia Xia (played by Seol Hyun) who has been working hard for five years in a big company in Seoul, and finally got a regular job. At this time, she declared a “life strike” and decided to move to the countryside. Later, she met An Dafan (played by Ren Shiwan), a former math prodigy and a current librarian, in a small town; two young escapist Men and women will find themselves through the journey of exile, and create a healing romance in their relationship.

“Summer Strike” is directed by Lee Yoon-jung, director of the classic Korean dramas “Coffee Prince No. 1” and “Cheese in the Trap”, with “acting idol” Ren Shiwan and “first love goddess” Seolhyun as the male and female protagonists, just watching the director and actors The lineup knows that the show is full of drama! In addition, the crew revealed that “Summer Strike” is a work that reflects social reality, Shi Wan even thinks that the audience is easy to resonate: “Although urban life is indispensable, it also brings fatigue, which is a This is a work that can bring healing to everyone.” “Summer Strike” will premiere on November 21, and viewers can watch it for free on “Yellow Viu”.



