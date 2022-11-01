An adventure on the road from Houston to San Francisco. Three weeks on some of the less traveled roads to discover an America that many eyes never get to see. Remembering Kerouac, “There is nowhere to go, but everywhere”. From Texas it will head north to the Canadian border and then back down to the city by the bay. A land of contrasts, some expected and others unexpected. Cowboy territory and the great plains will give way to the Rocky Mountains and high altitude passes; national parks, fords and dirt roads in the footsteps of the first pioneers who crossed these great lands.





This “Transamerica” rally is open to classic cars built before 1948 and classic cars built before 1986. The categories will be based on age and engine capacity. It is an event suitable for both beginner and more experienced crews. The route alternates asphalt and dirt roads always in excellent condition and the special stages will be held on the most remote roads, private land or race circuits. An easy to follow road book will be provided.





It organizes Heroevents.eu, the oldest and most experienced English team that exists: to its credit six re-editions of the Beijing-Paris and at least 80 other competitions on every continent. There is plenty of time to prepare self and spirit for this adventure (20 August-9 September 2023); better to hurry instead to express the intention to participate.