He had passion, energy. Courage, too. Ability and desire to change, to build. Omar Monestier faced journalism with all this, always, constant, every day. From dawn, always the first to contact his editorial staff, until evening. A continuous flow of suggestions, requests, advices, pressing. He was director of Messaggero Veneto and Piccolo, newspapers of the Gedi group. He was and no longer is. He died on the night of August 1st. He was 57 years old. He does not turn off what he has taught, transmitted, built.

Farewell Monestier, conductor of gentle strength Massimo Giannini 01 August 2022



His career began as a collaborator of the Gazzettino, then the breaking latest news of Verona and from the nineties a continuous growth in the editorial offices of many newspapers, moving from Bolzano to Padua for the vice-director of the Venetian newspapers, then the management in Udine, Livorno to return between Udine and Trieste.

He had a far-sighted awareness of the change in the world of information, he experienced the need to adapt journalism to today as a daily challenge, in terms of technology, format, content. Ready to listen to readers, to welcome their comments and criticisms. He strongly believed in the project started by his Messaggero Veneto to build a community project to involve the territory and start a new path together.