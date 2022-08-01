Home Entertainment Omar Monestier, the director of Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo died
Entertainment

Omar Monestier, the director of Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo died

by admin
Omar Monestier, the director of Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo died

He had passion, energy. Courage, too. Ability and desire to change, to build. Omar Monestier faced journalism with all this, always, constant, every day. From dawn, always the first to contact his editorial staff, until evening. A continuous flow of suggestions, requests, advices, pressing. He was director of Messaggero Veneto and Piccolo, newspapers of the Gedi group. He was and no longer is. He died on the night of August 1st. He was 57 years old. He does not turn off what he has taught, transmitted, built.

Farewell Monestier, conductor of gentle strength

Massimo Giannini

His career began as a collaborator of the Gazzettino, then the breaking latest news of Verona and from the nineties a continuous growth in the editorial offices of many newspapers, moving from Bolzano to Padua for the vice-director of the Venetian newspapers, then the management in Udine, Livorno to return between Udine and Trieste.

He had a far-sighted awareness of the change in the world of information, he experienced the need to adapt journalism to today as a daily challenge, in terms of technology, format, content. Ready to listen to readers, to welcome their comments and criticisms. He strongly believed in the project started by his Messaggero Veneto to build a community project to involve the territory and start a new path together.

See also  Hand-painted movie tickets to watch "The Power of Art - Rembrandt" series for free

You may also like

After 32 years, Crayon Xiaoxin’s home was finally...

Twin brother singer Li Qing Li Song’s “waving...

The hot-blooded animated film “Awakening of the Mini...

Henry Cavill upgrades computer cooling CPU graphics card...

Tosca: I lived for art, but also for...

Annual income of 8 million! The rise of...

Untold secrets among Mormons

Dong Xuan said that Song Dandan was in...

The cinema museum in the metaverse Domenico De...

Qi Xi called her husband Wang Chuanjun, and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy