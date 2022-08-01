Suqian, China Jiangsu Net, August 1st, “Study hard…” This was the most frequently spoken sentence by the centenarian demobilized soldier Pian Yixiang during the event.

In order to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Linhuai Town, Sihong County’s propaganda, martial arts, and retired military lines joined the Chengtou Experimental School to carry out a patriotic education activity of “searching for red memories, baptized by the party spirit, and passing on the soul of the August 1 Army”. By looking for three generations of veterans, old, middle and young, and listening to their ups and downs in their journey of retiring from the army and starting a business, the children can feel the “military soul” shared by soldiers of different ages.

In the old man’s yard, more than 20 young pioneers listened to the old man reminiscing about the war-torn years. Before parting, the children performed the Young Pioneer salute to the old man, recited “Ode to the August 1st Army Flag”, and sang “The Lonely Brave”, which not only extended festive greetings to the old man, but also showed the spirit of contemporary youth.

Saying goodbye to the veterans of the Anti-Japanese War, the children came to the reed field of Wang Wei, a young retired soldier and party member. Wang Weixian shared his training stories in the army with the children, and guided the children not to be afraid to endure hardships and to have the courage to sharpen themselves in practice. Afterwards, Wang Wei lamented that the eight-year military life has not only exercised his will, but also kept himself in a steely style, able to actively face all difficulties on the road to entrepreneurship, and persuaded the children to consciously strengthen their physique and inherit and carry forward the spirit of hard work.

At the last stop, the children came to the National Model Veteran Service Station to visit and study. Xu Changgu, the head of the service station for veterans in Linhuai Town, took the students to visit the old objects of the veterans. He served in an air force for 22 years, served as a lieutenant colonel during his service, won the personal third-class merit twice, and served as a party for 29 years. , Xu Changgu explained the development of the army to the children and introduced the heroic and exemplary deeds. “Students, this year marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the army. Today’s international situation is facing various opportunities and challenges. You must be prepared for danger in times of peace, establish lofty ideals, and shoulder the heavy burden of defending your family and the country.” The loyalty of a retired soldier “will not retire, and will not fade after retiring”.

At the end of the activity, the children watched the “August 1” themed micro-video together. This search activity deepened the children’s love for the party and patriotism, and guided the children to inherit the red spirit, establish correct values, and walk the “Long March Road” in the new era with the mission of “powering the country and rejuvenating me”.