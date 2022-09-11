The meeting point Xunqiu arrives at Zijin Mountain, and music arrives at the music station. At 7:30 p.m. on September 11, the Nanjing Forest Concert continued wonderfully. Under the forest, grass, and starry sky, in the moonlight like water, Polish conductor Robert Kabbalah, classical guitarists Su Meng and Min Zhenqi, German cellist Hans Claudius Leppert, and the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra Together, they bring the most anticipated classical guitar and violin concert of the year, opening a romantic journey of music and soul.

That night’s performance kicked off with the “Autumn” of the violin concerto “Four Seasons” by the composer Vivaldi. Robert Kabbalah refers to himself and restores the antiquity of the Baroque period. Amid the chirping of insects and birds, the audience traveled through time and space with the performance of the musicians, and experienced the happy scene of farmers drinking and celebrating their harvest in the 18th century. Mr. Qi, a Nanjing citizen who came to the concert for the first time, said: “I like this feeling very much. Autumn should be a happy and fruitful harvest. This is the power of music. The same theme is performed in different times, penetrating Time and space can still touch people.”

At the performance site, classical guitar made its debut at the Nanjing Forest Concert. As the violin that pulls the strings and the classical guitar that plucks the strings, it dialogues in the concerto and blends in the dialogue. In addition to the opening piece, the fourth movement of “History of Tango” and “Sky Tango” show the collision of classical guitar, violin and cello respectively. In “Tango in the Sky”, the dazzling section of “Embrace and Dance” of classical guitar and cello ignited the audience even more. This piece is just like its title, written in tango rhythm, and it is full of energy when played.

In addition to the ensemble with the violin, the classical guitar solo also brings surprises. The performance combines the most popular classics of classical guitar – “Memories of the Alhambra” and “Aranjuez Concerto”. As a treasure at the bottom of the classical guitar press box, it has a different charm in the hands of the performer Su Meng.

Su Meng is the first female guitar teacher at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the first Asian guitar teacher at a top Western music school. At the age of 18, she became the first Chinese to win the “Grand Slam” in the top guitar competitions in Europe, Asia and America. With her interpretation, “Memories of the Alhambra” changed from a score to a melodious melody. The 4-minute round fingers threw the crisp sound of “pearl falling on a jade plate” into the forest of Zijin Mountain. This song is suitable for listening at night, and it contrasts with the autumn night in Zijin Mountain.

Su Meng also brought the masterpiece “Aranjuez Concerto” with both complex techniques and musical challenges. The song is filled with free notes and brings a comfortable experience. Su Meng said in the interview: “For me, playing solo is more like a process of digging inwards and then revealing my heart to everyone on stage.”

In addition, Su Meng and Min Zhenqi, two classical guitar players, also played the theme songs of the movie “The Deer Hunter”, “Cavatina” and “Romance of Love”. The simple and sincere emotions follow the melody. Flowing quietly, it brings a different perception to the audience. Citizen Mr. Zhou said: “I have never seen a performance of classical guitar before, but the first time I saw it today was still very shocking, like opening a new window.”

According to reporters from Xinhua Daily, Intersection Point, this year’s Nanjing Forest Concert will continue to use the “online + offline” multi-platform broadcast format to expand the channels for citizens to contact and appreciate elegant art. This concert also adopts 5G live broadcast technology, which is committed to allowing the audience and music fans in the Nanjing metropolitan area to enjoy the excitement without delay. During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, we will enjoy a bright moon and share a musical feast.

Deng Yuxuan, reporter of Xinhua Daily Junction Point