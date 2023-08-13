PASO 2023 in Córdoba: the electoral act began

8.01. The PASO began in Córdoba

At 8 o’clock the election began in Córdoba. According to the electoral roll 3.065.088 people are empowered to cast their vote in the province.

In the Open, Simultaneous, and Compulsory Primary (PASO) the ones are chosen candidates for president and national deputies, and representatives of Parlasur for the general elections on October 22.

Where do I vote in the PASO in Córdoba

The authorities decided that there free shipping to facilitate the transfer of table authorities and voters during the elections that will last until 6:00 p.m.

The ‘Córdoba vote’, key: begin to reconfigure the map for October

Candidates

The Federal Electoral Board, Córdoba district, formalized 31 lists for the elections this Sunday.

Of that total, 26 are running for national deputies and Parlasur representatives.

We do for our country

The list that leads to Juan Schiaretti as a presidential candidate is headed by deputies for Carlos Gutierrez y Alejandra Torres.

Together for Change

The formula Patricia Bullrich-Luis Petri has as candidates for national deputies the former mayor of Jesús María, Luis Picat, y to Belen Avico.

The former mayor of Marcos Juárez, Pedro Dellarrosaand the former mayor of Monte Cristo, Veronica Gazzoni occupy the first places on the list of the presidential formula Horacio Rodríguez Larreta-Gerardo Morales.

The “Unity for Change” list includes only candidates for national deputies and is headed by by Juan Carlos Forneris y Cristian Madussi.

Other pre-candidates for deputies

Kirchnerism centered on “I believe in Córdoba for all” leads as pre-candidates national legislators to Gabriela Estevez y Martin Fresneda.

The “Unite and Strengthen” list of the Left Front and Workers Unity takes Myriam Bregman-Nicolás del Caño in the presidential formula y , a Liliana Olivero y Javier Musso as candidates for national deputies.

Meanwhile, the list “Workers Unity” apply to the binomial Gabriel Solano-Vilma Ripolland as candidates for legislators to Luciana Echevarria y Jorge Navarro.

Maria Celeste Ponce y Gabriel Bornoroni are the postulants of space “Long live freedom”, who has as a candidate for the presidency of Javier Milea.

Julia Di Santi y Eduardo Mulhall are at the top of the new MOREwhile “Free South” leads as candidates to Marisa Cariddi y Pablo Alvarez.

The list of party deputies Neighborhood Union is headed byr George Stephen, and of Youth Project a Fernando Schuele

united homeland proposes Julio César Pérez, while the party “Todex” a Mario Eyebrows.

The list of Liber.Ar is headed by Milena Nino Burgosat from Demos by Carlos Aguirre.

Principles and values has five lists of deputies led by Mario Peral (Club, Chapel and School); Daniel Oviedo (Production and Work); María Gielsomino León (Popular CBA).

The remaining two are headed Juan Carlos Vargas y Juan Acuna.

