



On the evening of February 25, Shanghai Green Butterfly Film Co., Ltd., Xiangshan Deyi Film Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Qingzhou Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Chongqing Dingzhuan Film Co., Ltd., Chongqing Huaying Chenyi (Tianjin) Culture Media Co., Ltd. Produced by the company, Fujian Pengliang Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Ranye Brothers Film and Television Culture Media (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Bollywood Culture Media Co., Ltd., Chongqing Damei Hefeng Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Henan Baiying Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Jointly produced by Shenzhen Yuangu Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd.Movies “Shanghai Expendables” and “Sister Maoshan” held a press conference in HengdianChief Producer Zhang Chenxu, Director Ma Shanghong, Green Butterfly Film Producer Deng Liping, Qingzhou Film and Television Culture Producer Shen Hanli, Huaying Chenyi Producer Lu Xiaobao, and actors Du Yiheng, Sun Jiaolong, Liu Ximing and others appeared at the press conference, and jointly A launch ceremony was held for two new films.

It is reported that Zhang Chenxu will be the chief producer of the films “The Expendables of the Bund” and “Sister Maoshan”.





At the press conference, chief producer Zhang Chenxu said that the movies “The Expendables on the Bund” and “Sister Maoshan” are works that pay tribute to classic Hong Kong dramas. “The Expendables on the Bund tells the story of Shanghai, a world of luxury and wealth during the Republic of China. The bosses of the chamber of commerce, celebrities and gangs put aside their grievances and united with each other when the country was in crisis, and organized a group of death squads to jointly protect the national salvation materials donated by patriotic overseas Chinese compatriots at home and abroad. The story of fighting wits and bravery with the Japanese invaders reflects the patriotic feelings of the Chinese people who dare to sacrifice for the righteousness of the family and the country and are not afraid of life and death.

The TV series “Shanghai Bund” starring Chow Yun-fat, Lu Liangwei, and Zhao Yazhi can be regarded as the feelings of generations. This time, the movie “Shanghai Expendables” will invite Mr. Lu Liangwei from the TV series version to play the role of Mr. Ding, and Du Yiheng will star in the film. The role of strong brother.

In addition, the film studio also plans to invite actors Xie Tianhua, Lin Xiaofeng, Wu Zhixiong, and Zhu Yongtang from the movie “Young and Dangerous” series to participate in the performance, and actors from the web drama “Xie Wendong” series based on the six novels “How to Make a Bad Guy” will also work together. Participate.









The movie “Sister Maoshan” is a tribute to another classic Hong Kong drama “I Have a Date with a Zombie”the play takes the late Qing Dynasty and the early Republic of China as the background, and tells the story of Ma Linger, a female Taoist disciple of Maoshan who came back from overseas to study medicine. So she used the forensic medicine skills she learned from Maoshan to fight wits and bravery with the snake-hearted villain. In the end, she teamed up with the policeman Gao Tianyu to expose the villain’s conspiracy, which also reflected her benevolence as a doctor who saved lives and healed the wounded.

Due to the majority of action scenes in the play, considering the film quality and shooting progress, the film plans to invite actors Tong Fei and Li Mengmeng who have experience in action scenes to star. The rest of the supporting roles will also invite some actors from Lin Zhengying’s zombie film series to play in memory of Mr. Lin Zhengying and pay tribute to his classics.







