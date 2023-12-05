Pinkpop releases first names: Ed Sheeran, among others, is coming to Landgraaf

© Geert Van de Velde

Pinkpop has announced the three headliners for the 2024 edition. Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Calvin Harris will close the three days in Landgraaf next year. Ticket sales for Pinkpop 2024 also start next Saturday.

Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly the biggest fish that Pinkpop has hooked this year. The pop star will close the festival on Sunday, June 23. A day earlier it is Calvin Harris’ turn and on Friday, June 21, the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest Måneskin will end the day. They were also at the festival in 2022, but not yet as headliner. Another Eurovision winner is also coming to Landgraaf. The two-time winner Loreen will also be present on Sunday.

Pinkpop also immediately unveiled a whole host of other names on Monday. Nothing But Thieves, Sam Smith, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, Limp Bizkit, Greta van Fleet and Royal Blood, among others, will appear on stage. A name that had also been around for a long time was that of the returning duo Acda and de Munnik. They will also be at Pinkpop next year.

Ticket sales for Pinkpop 2024 start Saturday at 10 a.m. This year you pay 290 euros for a weekend ticket, day tickets cost 145 euros. That was 275 and 135 euros respectively.

The complete program per day is as follows for the time being:

Friday June 21:

Moonlight, Avril Lavigne, Royal Blood, Acda en de Munnik, Cian Ducrot, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Polyphia, Tinlicker, Jiri11

Saturday June 22:

Calvin Harris, Nothing But Thieves, Louis Tomlinson, Pendulum (live), Against The Current, Froukje, Lauren Spencer Smith, Gideon Luciana

Sunday June 23:

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Hozier, Limp Bizkit, Greta van Fleet, Calum Scott, Davina Michelle, James Arthur, Jane’s Addiction, Loreen

