Home » Pinkpop releases first names: Ed Sheeran, among others, is coming to Landgraaf
Entertainment

Pinkpop releases first names: Ed Sheeran, among others, is coming to Landgraaf

by admin

© Geert Van de Velde

Pinkpop has announced the three headliners for the 2024 edition. Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Calvin Harris will close the three days in Landgraaf next year. Ticket sales for Pinkpop 2024 also start next Saturday.

Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly the biggest fish that Pinkpop has hooked this year. The pop star will close the festival on Sunday, June 23. A day earlier it is Calvin Harris’ turn and on Friday, June 21, the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest Måneskin will end the day. They were also at the festival in 2022, but not yet as headliner. Another Eurovision winner is also coming to Landgraaf. The two-time winner Loreen will also be present on Sunday.

Pinkpop also immediately unveiled a whole host of other names on Monday. Nothing But Thieves, Sam Smith, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, Limp Bizkit, Greta van Fleet and Royal Blood, among others, will appear on stage. A name that had also been around for a long time was that of the returning duo Acda and de Munnik. They will also be at Pinkpop next year.

Ticket sales for Pinkpop 2024 start Saturday at 10 a.m. This year you pay 290 euros for a weekend ticket, day tickets cost 145 euros. That was 275 and 135 euros respectively.

The complete program per day is as follows for the time being:

Friday June 21:

Moonlight, Avril Lavigne, Royal Blood, Acda en de Munnik, Cian Ducrot, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Polyphia, Tinlicker, Jiri11

Saturday June 22:

Calvin Harris, Nothing But Thieves, Louis Tomlinson, Pendulum (live), Against The Current, Froukje, Lauren Spencer Smith, Gideon Luciana

See also  They will apply a “municipal” tax

Sunday June 23:

Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Hozier, Limp Bizkit, Greta van Fleet, Calum Scott, Davina Michelle, James Arthur, Jane’s Addiction, Loreen

You may also like

Barbero talks about Federico II in the sold-out...

Hollywood Triumphs with ‘Oppenheimer’ Sweeping Seven Oscars at...

Exhibition at Instituto Tomie Ohtake values ​​Japanese-Brazilian ceramics...

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista: A Hollywood Love...

Make-up trends 2024: You should know these 3...

the best products and tools for clothing maintenance...

The Grand Finale: Recap of the 2024 Oscar...

For Atelier Fragranze Milano partnership with two Made...

SHAME – The Age Of Man

Jessica Lange: A Return to Elegance and Glamor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy