Pisces this Thursday, March 9, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great imaginative flow but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

What awaits Pisces on Thursday, March 9

You will develop your histrionic skills, you will display sympathy and good humor. You will need help to overcome the obstacles.

Pisces in health

It’s time to get moving, at your own pace but move. Take good care of your diet.

pisces in love

You will use seduction as a weapon and you will be unpredictable in your actions. It will be this attitude that will make you overcome monotony.

pisces in money

You will have the good intention of going to the end in your work projects but you have little energy and that will betray you.

Pisces Characteristics

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.