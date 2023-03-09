Register now and learn to cook: vegan & healthy

The time has come. The vegan online cooking school from the center of health opens its doors. You too can learn vegan cooking from a professional in just a few days. Learn the tricks of the top chefs and start cooking vegan, healthy and masterful!

Would you like to be among the first participants? Then you can sign up here: The vegan cooking school

The vegan cooking school

Our vegan online cooking school offers you the following advantages:

You will learn vegan cooking from Professional chef Jannis Siegenthalerwho has already been able to cook up two Michelin stars with his team. You will learn how to cook healthy, nutritious and tasty food in a manageable amount of time: plant-based, excess base and wheat-free. You learn to cook online, so you can decide for yourself when and on which days you want to start the next lesson. You will not only be trained in practice, but also receive background knowledge about food and healthy eating. You will learn how to cook vegan – regardless of whether you are a beginner or already have a cooking training! Everyone can participate, everyone can perfect their knowledge! After completing our cooking courses and after passing the final exam, you will receive a certificate that you can print out and hang up at home. You can also give away our cooking courses in the form of vouchers.

The cooking courses of the vegan cooking school

You can currently choose between three vegan cooking courses:

Basics cooking class: Would you like to create a solid basis and get started with the basics, but at the same time learn to cook 15 delicious dishes? Then ours Cooking course basics – basics for vegan cooking ideal for you. Low-Carb Cooking Class: Would you like to get into vegan low-carb cuisine and be able to routinely cook low-carb, but vegan? Then ours Low carb cooking class perfect for you. Mushroom Cooking Class: Do you love mushrooms and would you like to find out all the details about preparing delicious mushroom dishes? Then choose ours Cooking class Cooking with mushrooms.

Stay tuned for more cooking classes coming out in the coming weeks:

Cooking course gluten-free cooking Cooking course Vegan cooking in everyday life: quick and easy Cooking course vegan stocks and sauces Cooking course salads with fine dressings Cooking class vegan finger food Cooking class vegan patisserie

Please visit our website of the vegan cooking school regularly! There you will be informed immediately as soon as a new cooking course is available.