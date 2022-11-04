International Online News: On November 4, the first performance of the original musical “Painted Skin” was successfully unveiled at the Beijing Century Theater. As one of the repertoires of the 6th Beijing Lao She Drama Festival, the musical “Painted Skin” combines tradition and trend, presenting a unique audio-visual feast for the audience.



The musical “Painted Skin” poster

The musical “Painted Skin” is adapted from the chapter of the same name in “Strange Tales from a Liaozhai”. It is the wish of the famous songwriter and educator Fu Lin, who has gathered more than ten years of hard work and wisdom. He personally serves as the screenwriter, composer and art director. The repertoire also invited Zhao Yongbin, a famous musical director of the Central Academy of Drama to direct, Tan Yizhe, a “music magician” in the Chinese music world, as the music producer, Zhang Enshu, a senior choreographer of Asian musicals, as the choreographer, and the stage designer of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Zhang Yupeng, as the chief stage designer. . Professional musical actors such as Ding Zhenying, Mao Er, Ma Tianlong, Mo Haijing, Xiang Yu, Zhou Zijun and Liu Dingsong, as well as outstanding young actors from Zibo Performing Arts Center, all appeared.

The repertoire uses timeless and subtle language, expressive vocal music, diverse and flexible dance performance, and a high degree of integration of technology and art. It integrates traditional Chinese culture and modern art performance characteristics, continues the main line of oriental aesthetics, and displays it vividly and three-dimensionally. “Painted Skin” Story.

Stills of the musical “Painted Skin”

At the performance site, the gorgeous dance beauty revealed poetic romance, the timely blank space highlighted the freehand aesthetics of the Chinese style, the stunning collision of traditional and modern music presented a characteristic interpretation, and the “painted skin” world full of oriental aesthetics was displayed in front of the audience, promoting a wave of Another wave of performance climax.

It is reported that the musical “Painted Skin” will continue to be staged on the evening of November 5.