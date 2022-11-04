Can play 3A masterpiece Moore thread domestic MTT S80 game card double 11 on sale: 16GB GDDR6 video memory, first PCIe 5.0

In the game graphics card market, Chinese GPU manufacturers have finally appeared. Today, the domestic brand Moore Thread not only launched its second GPU chip Chunxiao, but also launched the game graphics card MTT S80 based on Chunxiao GPU, the first PCIe 5.0, equipped with 16GB GDDR6 video memory, can play 3A game masterpieces, and double 11 will be officially launched.

At the end of March this year, Moore Thread launched the self-developed multi-function chip “Sudi” for the first time, and based on this, it released the first two products, one is the first full-featured domestic smart graphics card “MTT S60”, which is mainly used for desktop PC, The workstation market; the second is the first full-stack function graphics card “MTT S2000” for the data center level.

The GPU chip released this time is code-named “Chunxiao”, integrates 22 billion transistors, and has a built-in MUSA architecture general computing core and tensor computing core.It can support calculation precision such as FP32, FP16 and INT8.

Compared with the previously released “Sudi” chip, the four built-in computing engines of “Chunxiao” have been fully upgraded, bringing significant performance improvements:

The graphics rendering ability is increased by an average of 3 times; the encoding ability is increased by 4 times, and the decoding ability is increased by 2 times;

AI computing acceleration is increased by an average of 4 times, and physical simulation calculation performance is increased by 2.5 times. At the same time, a new technology has been introduced to support narrowband HD, saving more than 30% of bandwidth.

Among them, the MTT S80 is based on the “Chunxiao” GPU chip.It is also the first national trend graphics card for gamers.

According to the official introduction, the S80 graphics card has 4096 programmable MUSA cores, which can provide 14.4TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point computing power under the main frequency of 1.8GHz.

At the same time, MTT S80 is also the industry’s first graphics card product equipped with PCIe Gen5 interface.and can achieve backward compatibility of the interface;

The graphics card interface specification is PCIe 5.0 x16, with bidirectional 128GB/s data transmission capability. In some games, the PCIe 5.0 x16 bus can greatly reduce the loading time of vertices, materials and other data required for GPU operations, reducing the occurrence of stuttering.

In terms of video memory, the MTT S80 is directly equipped with 16GB GDDR6 large-capacity high-speed video memory, which supports more ultra-high-definition materials, thereby reducing the number of content loading times, and reducing the frequent game freezes and frame rate problems caused by insufficient video memory capacity.

The higher operating frequency and memory bandwidth brought by the GDDR6 specification can further improve the core operating performance and help unleash the full performance potential.

For video output,MTT S80 graphics card is equipped with 3 DisplayPort 1.4a interfaces and 1 HDMI 2.1 interface,On the basis of supporting 1080P 360Hz picture, it can also output 4 channels of 7680*4320 @ 30Hz 8K ultra-high-definition picture at the same time;

In addition, with MST multi-stream transmission technology, MTT S80 can simultaneously transmit 4 video streams in a single DisplayPort 1.4a interface.

In terms of media decoding, the built-in MUSA intelligent multimedia engine 2.0 of MTT S80 can provide hardware decoding capabilities of mainstream encoding formats such as AV1, H.265, H.264, VP9, ​​etc., bringing 2 times the decoding ability and 4 times the encoding ability improvement. .

In actual use,MTT S80 can play 1 channel 8K or 32 channels 1080P 30fps video smoothly.

In addition to game applications, the MTT S80 graphics card also supports complete AI functions, including AI training and reasoning, general computing, GPU virtualization, and Android container cloud acceleration.

MTT S80 has built-in 128 tensor computing cores, and provides complete support for the TensorX inference engine developed by Moore Thread, enabling it to demonstrate powerful performance in applications such as AI and general computing.

In practical applications, MTT S80 can support various mainstream deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Baidu PaddlePaddle, etc., and realize the acceleration of dozens of deep learning algorithms.

In terms of software, MTT S80 graphics card supports Moore Thread’s ? PES (Perfect Experience System) control center, which is used to control graphics card functions, modify settings and obtain portal applications for driver updates.

The software provides the function of quickly modifying display output settings and multi-screen settings, helping users to understand the current GPU load situation, and can display frame rate, GPU load and other information in real time in the game, and achieve “one-click screenshots” in the game, and it is convenient to obtain the official website. The latest drivers and game profiles have been released, and many other features are designed to help users get a friendly Moore Thread graphics card application experience.

The successful launch of MTT S80 makes Moore Thread the first GPU company in China to support Windows environment and DirectX graphics interface.

Its powerful 3D graphics rendering capabilities will be able to bring users a smooth operating experience at 4K resolution in Windows DirectX games.

At present, the Windows driver of MTT S80 has built-in MUSA DirectX Driver module.And has completed the adaptation of dozens of mainstream games such as “Diablo 3”, “League of Legends” and “Cross Fire”.

Judging from the situation at the press conference, the S80 graphics card can already run a variety of games smoothly, and Moore Thread said that it is working with game engine developers such as Unreal and Unity, as well as Tencent Games, NetEase Games, Xishanju, Perfect World, 360 Games (ranking In no particular order) and other domestic top game developers to carry out in-depth cooperation, in order to provide better and faster support for game engines and game products, so that players can obtain continuously updated AAA game experience.

In the future, Moore Thread will continue to update the Windows driver and MUSA DirectX version to achieve compatibility and performance optimization of more games.

Moore Thread Live announced,The MTT S80 graphics card has completed the first batch of production and stocking, and will start limited sales on the Jingdong e-commerce platform on November 11, 2022.

However, the specific price of the MTT S80 graphics card has not been announced, and we will wait patiently for the official announcement.

