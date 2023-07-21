Popular CP Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-kyu Steal the Show at the 2nd Blue Dragon TV Drama Awards

Title: Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-kyu from “Change to Love 2” Steal the Spotlight at the 2nd Blue Dragon TV Drama Awards

Publication Date: July 21, 2023

The recently concluded 2nd Blue Dragon TV Drama Awards witnessed the rise of popular on-screen couple Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-kyu, who played the lead roles in the hit drama “Change to Love 2”. The pair not only gained immense popularity but was also invited to grace the red carpet ceremony.

The star-studded event, held on the evening of the 19th, saw the presence of renowned actors such as Choi Min-sik, Ha Jung-woo, Song Hye-kyo, Suzy, Lee Dong-hui, and Lim Ji-yeon. Among the dazzling array of stars, Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-kyu, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in “Change to Love 2”, made a striking appearance on the red carpet.

Sung Hae-eun was dressed in a stunning white satin off-the-shoulder gown, with a revealing backless design that accentuated her sexy silhouette. On the other hand, Jung Hyun-kyu exuded elegance in a dignified suit. The two confidently greeted the media and fans, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. Fans captured the heartwarming moment of the duo holding hands as they left the event, likening it to a scene from a romantic movie.

Despite the presence of numerous A-list stars, Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-kyu managed to stand out and even shared photos with stars like Suzy, Song Hye-kyo, Cha Eun-woo, and Lim Ji-yeon on their Instagram accounts. Their strong on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, as the couple continues to deepen their love beyond the drama.

“Change to Love 2” depicted the story of Sung Hae-eun, a heartbroken woman, and Jung Hyun-kyu, a caring man who only has eyes for his older sisters. The phrase “Sister, see you tomorrow,” uttered by Hyun-kyu during the show, became a viral catchphrase on the internet, with many celebrities even imitating it. Sung Hae-eun’s Instagram followers skyrocketed to over one million after the show, making her the biggest beneficiary of the popular drama.

The success of Sung Hae-eun and Jung Hyun-kyu as an on-screen couple has garnered great attention, and their appearance at the 2nd Blue Dragon TV Drama Awards further solidified their status in the industry. Fans and viewers eagerly anticipate their future projects, hoping to witness more of their remarkable chemistry and heartwarming love stories.

