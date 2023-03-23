Original title: Science drama “Carnival of Wild Duck Lake” staged on May 1st

beijing dailyNews (Reporter Li Li) The large-scale immersive science drama “Carnival Wild Duck Lake” jointly created by China Puppet Art Theater and Beijing Wild Duck Lake National Wetland Park under Badaling Cultural Tourism Group will It was officially staged in Yanqing Wild Duck Lake National Wetland Park during May Day.

As a stage play tailored for the Wild Duck Lake National Wetland Park, “Carnival Wild Duck Lake” shows the wild duck lake to everyone by telling the vivid and interesting life of a group of birds from the perspective of crested grebes and other common birds in the wild duck lake The animal types, habits and ecological stories among animals show the efforts made by Wild Duck Lake National Wetland Park to protect the environment. The play adopts the form of light comedy. The “big aunt” in the play is a lovable comedy character. Her transformation allows everyone to know Wild Duck Lake and the warmth and love in the world.

There are more than 4,000 hectares of ecological wetlands in the play, and there are dozens of strange, beautiful and cute birds. The audience will gain a lot of ecological knowledge, bird knowledge, and protection knowledge that they have never known before, and immerse themselves in the ecological environment. Close contact with birds. The play allows the audience to participate in the plot, and also encourages everyone to dare to stand up to protect the ecology in daily life and express their love for the ecology and birds.