President Yang Hanping investigates Zhonghe Media

On the morning of September 21, President Yang Hanping and his party went to Beijing Zhonghe Deyu Culture Media Co., Ltd. to conduct research, and communicated and discussed with the company’s chairman Zhao Qiongfang and the heads of various business units.

The person in charge of the relevant business department of Zhonghe Media introduced the company’s business sector and the development in recent years.

Zhonghe Media is a comprehensive media that integrates all-media advertising agency, digital marketing, e-commerce operation, IP incubation for online students, film and television drama production, high-quality content production and full-link marketing services for brand, effect, and e-commerce operation. The company’s main businesses include brand advertising, effect advertising, e-commerce business, film and television business, foreign economic and trade, etc. Since the establishment of the company in 2016, the business scale has achieved diversified growth in 2022. The company has an excellent advertising full case planning and execution team, which can provide customers with all-media strategy formulation, cost-effective media procurement, and effective advertising delivery services to achieve the integration of product and effect. The channels cover the entire field of traditional media and new media, and professional assistance Enterprises complete brand building and effect conversion. Provide global digital marketing promotion, official account operation and management services, network IP incubation, private domain traffic creation, with live broadcast and short video as the main content, to achieve accurate drainage and high-energy monetization, and assist enterprises to lead consumption trends in various life segments, Build a closed-loop business ecosystem.

Chairman Yang Hanping fully affirmed the company’s rapid development in marketing communication, film and television culture and e-commerce services, and its contribution to promoting new retail, new consumption and rural revitalization, especially under the epidemic in the past two years Changes in the industry, discovery of market demand, timely adjustment of business modules, and continuous transformation and upgrading of the industry have achieved good results. It is believed that the company’s business will be prosperous. The business of Zhonghe Media is very compatible with the two major work contents of brand building and innovative marketing of the China Advertisers Association. I hope that Zhonghe Media and the association will strengthen contact and actively participate in various activities of the association. The association will strive to give full play to its platform service advantages in the future. The resources of all parties can empower the development of the company and promote the high-quality development of the advertising media industry.

Chairman Zhao Qiongfang thanked Chairman Yang for visiting the company during his busy schedule for research and guidance, and for his affirmation of the company’s development. He said that he would continue to lead the team to develop and innovate, build a world-class media company, strengthen industry communication in the future, and contact the association more closely to find The meeting point of innovation and development to achieve comprehensive and in-depth cooperation.