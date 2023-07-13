Puppet Psychic: A Haunting Journey into the Heart of a Haunted House

“The movie “Puppet Psychic” is scheduled to be released on July 18. The horror version “She Who Disappeared” comes back to life with a puppet”

Hong Kong is set to witness the premiere of the first folk thriller film, “Puppet Horror,” directed by Huang Yi. The film explores the heart of a haunted house and is scheduled to premiere on Tencent Video and iQiyi on July 18.

Featuring a stellar cast including Yin Ziwei, Tong Jiawen, Li Zixiong, Lou Nanguang, Yuan Xiangren, and more, “Puppet Cry” promises to be a masterpiece presented by the top domestic film and television production team. The film aims to bring back the glory of old Hong Kong horror movies with a modern touch.

For the presentation of “Puppet Cry,” the film has invited the veteran of zombie films, Lou Nanguang, who plays the character of Huang Dacheng. Lou Lao, as he is fondly called, was an icon of Hong Kong zombie films in the 1980s and 1990s. Known for his unique performances, Lou Nanguang is set to bring his expertise to “Puppet Cry.”

The protagonist of the film, Wu Wei, is played by Yin Ziwei, who possesses a changeable image. Yin Ziwei’s trendy and handsome appearance perfectly suits the role of a college professor in the 1930s and 1940s. With his acting skills that can portray both good and evil, Yin Ziwei has captivated countless audiences.

Joining the cast are Li Zixiong, who has portrayed many classic roles, and Yuan Xiangren, known for his memorable role in Mr. Stephen Chow’s film, “Kung Fu.” Additionally, Tong Jiawen, a powerful young actor of the new generation, will be seen as Qianqian in the movie.

With a dedication to practical and innovative creation, the Gongli team has been producing wonderful masterpieces in recent years. Their aim is to bring scenes from classic films and television to audiences. With the support of new and old actors, “Puppet Cry” is expected to deliver a unique and outstanding performance by each character.

“Puppet Cry” pays homage to Hong Kong horror movies while presenting a thrilling audiovisual experience to the audience. The film follows Qianqian, who sets out to uncover the truth behind her best friend Xiaoman’s mysterious death. With the backdrop of an isolated village, haunted houses, and a captivating plot, “Puppet Cry” promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Produced by multiple companies, including Hainan Gongli Film and Television Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Zhishang Lihe Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., and more, “Puppet Cry” is set to premiere on July 18 on iQiyi and Tencent Video. Audiences are invited to join Qianqian’s journey into the haunted house and unravel the truth surrounding her best friend’s death.

