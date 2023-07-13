Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to Excel in the World Cup with Tactical Concept of Water Guidance

Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu: Carry out the tactical concept of water guidance to play the World Cup well and not let the fans down

Xinhua News Agency, Adelaide, Australia, July 13 – Chinese women’s football goalkeeper Zhu Yu, who is currently training with the team in Australia, expressed her hopes of making a significant contribution to the national team’s success in the upcoming World Cup. In an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency, Zhu Yu stated that she is ready to unveil her skills and tactics during the tournament, which will be held from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Zhu Yu, in response to a question about her adaptation to the weather in Australia, mentioned that although the climate is quite adaptable, the cold weather still poses a challenge. Despite feeling a bit tired and nervous before the competition, Zhu Yu assured that she will gradually adjust and adapt to the conditions.

Reflecting on the significance of participating in the World Cup for the first time, Zhu Yu stated that it is a dream come true for her. Being able to compete in a prestigious event like the World Cup is a significant milestone for any football player.

Zhu Yu expressed her joy upon learning that she was selected for the World Cup roster. The announcement filled her with happiness as everything felt like a dream come true. She emphasized the importance of implementing the tactical philosophy of head coach Shui Qingxia in order to perform well in the tournament and not disappoint the fans.

Regarding her partnership with the young defenders in front of her, Zhu Yu expressed her trust and confidence in their abilities. She believes that together, they can protect the team’s defense and ensure that the opponents do not score.

Acknowledging the physical advantages that European teams possess, Zhu Yu mentioned that the Chinese team has been working on strengthening their bodies during preparations for the World Cup. Despite the gap in physicality, Zhu Yu promised to do her best to help the team and avoid direct physical confrontations with European teams.

Looking forward to the upcoming warm-up matches, Zhu Yu expressed her desire to gradually step into the rhythm of the World Cup and adapt quickly.

In a light-hearted moment, Zhu Yu revealed that her favorite club is Manchester City. She admires goalkeepers like De Gea and Ederson, highlighting their physical fitness and reaction time as important qualities that she aims to learn from.

As the countdown to the Women’s World Cup continues, Zhu Yu and the Chinese women’s football team are determined to make their mark on the global stage and strive for success.

