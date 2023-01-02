[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) Wu Qingfeng went to Taitung to participate in the New Year’s Eve performance a few days ago. An Pu’s song. During the performance, he also shared his thoughts on making a new album. He said that it feels good to be able to live for the things he is passionate about.

Wu Qingfeng participated in the 2023 Taitung New Year’s Eve Gala “Traveling in the East”. On that day, he took musicians and more than 20 colleagues there. Before the countdown of the night, he showed up in a shepherd’s costume with Wenqing style, and said: “Taitung!” He appeared and sang for 25 minutes. In addition to singing his own new song and many golden songs, he also specially sang his friend Stefanie Sun’s “Backlight”, A song by Huang Jiewei and An Pu.

Wu Qingfeng has just released a new creative album “Mallame’s Tuesday”. This time he also sang two new songs at the Taitung New Year’s Eve party, and then he opened two Taitung New Year’s Eve exclusive suites one after another. In addition to singing Stefanie Sun’s “Backlight “, before singing “Nomad”, Qingfeng directly invited the original singer Huang Jiewei to sing with him on the same stage.

Qingfeng sang and chatted, chatting with the audience from time to time, saying that if everyone likes the songs he sang that night, “You must support the original singers, they are all very important to me, whether in life or music! ” And he announced that he would sing some “songs of mine that you guys like to hear” next.

Immediately afterwards, many golden songs such as “Annual Ring Talk”, “Astronaut” and “Singer” were released one after another, and almost the whole audience sang along with Qingfeng loudly for the first song.

Qingfeng said: “For him, the new album is a particularly hard and happy one. It makes me feel that I can live, and there is another thing that I am passionate about. It is really good!”

He said: “I think not only me, but also you, can have something to do wholeheartedly, just because we like to do it, not to force any result, maybe in this way, happiness and luck will be more seamless. Heavenly, come to us.”

Before singing the last song “…Brown-haired Girl”, Aomine said emotionally: “But like the song I’m going to sing next, why is it my last song tonight? It’s writing what we want Enjoy every moment, even if it is raining lightly, or every gust of wind blows through your hair, as long as we are willing to face ourselves and believe in us, we can find the best way, thank you, and accompany everyone on stage to greet us 2023!”

He also asked everyone to lend him their hands, and ended the performance full of happiness in the sea of ​​people waving their hands.

