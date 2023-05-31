Related information on why male artist programs ban earrings

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the relevant information about the reasons why male artist programs ban earrings. Now let’s take a look! …

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Many people don’t know the relevant information about the reasons why male artist programs ban earrings. Now let’s take a look!

1. What happened to the show where male artists were forbidden to wear earrings? In a recent variety show, all the male artists who wore earrings were mosaiced. It is suspected that it is a new internal document of Radio and Television, which prohibits male artists from wearing earrings on the show. Many netizens said that this is sexism and disrespect for aesthetic diversity.

2. According to the screenshots taken by the film and television blogger “Youth Fiction Film and Television Spoiler Agency”, it contains the new regulations of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television: Male artists are not allowed to wear earrings on the show, and even if they have earrings, they must be coded. It can be seen that this time it is all about heavy punches, it is just a TV show.

3. All online platforms are restricted, and because most of the variety shows were filmed before the new regulations were promulgated, He Wang’s ears were mosaiced this time, and it was very close-up, we all started to see a circle of high confused.

4. The reason why male celebrities are banned from wearing earrings is that many male celebrities dress too neutrally. Wearing heavy makeup and wearing earrings is more common, probably because they are worried about having a bad influence on minors. Celebrity variety shows are the same as online variety shows, and they have a high degree of mosaic when worn.

5. “This means that all TV channels and Internet platforms are banned. Because most of Lu Zong was filmed before the new regulations were issued, Evan and Xiaogui’s earrings are all mosaic. When they are close , you can see that the earrings are painted with high paste. In addition,

6. The shape of Jing Boran’s “Actor’s Character” also has stud earrings, and the ears are also mosaic. As long as there is a close-up of the front, the small circles are glued to the sides.

7. Recently, there has been a lot of discussion in the entertainment industry about male stars and actresses. Many netizens said that they cannot accept boys wearing makeup and earrings, thinking that this is very girlish. There are also netizens who object, thinking that this is obliterating individuality and that different aesthetics should be respected. However, in order for everyone to see the document clearly,

8. The editor really went to the official website to find a circle, but did not find this file. As for whether this is true or not, it is hard to say here, but it is best to have an idea that you would rather believe to be true or false, so that the possibility of making mistakes is smaller.

9. However, the editor feels that the sexism mentioned by netizens is a bit baffling and funny, and this topic can even rise to this level!

10. Netizens also expressed their puzzlement: Huh? Have I traveled back to the Qing Dynasty? How many years? Should I go out in a black robe and veil? No, I shouldn’t go out. After all, the new regulations are still a topic of machismo in China. However, the measures are biased. The earrings are not the fundamental problem, and the symptoms are not the root cause.

11. It is better to vigorously promote bodybuilding. When the body and spirit come out, the masculine beauty will naturally come. It was really shocking. It doesn’t matter,

12. The last time I saw Chen Xuedong’s hair blocked in “My Kid”, I didn’t know why it was blocked until I saw the bullet screen, because I have earrings! Some fans said that female stars can no longer wear topless outfits.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about the reasons why male artist programs ban earrings on male artist programs, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.