Release Radar: RAHEL, AYMZ, 5K HD, OH ALIEN U.V.M. – mica

The Release Radar is a monthly selection of single releases from the pop/rock/electronic sector made in Austria.

Somerspy – „No more Tears feat. Lana Lam” (VÖ 17.11.’23)

A pathetic ballad à la “The Rose” by Bette Midler delivers the Salzburg band Somerspy with their current release “No more Tears”.

Musically, it absolutely has what it takes to be included in a “Wedding Song Classics” playlist. However, it is advisable to wait until the chorus to understand the irony of the pointed arrangement. There the song is exposed as a sarcastic reckoning with past love affairs that you definitely won’t shed a tear after. Admittedly, it’s not uncommon to find songs like “I still haven’t found what I’m looking for” (U2) on the wedding wish lists of those destined for each other. And the verses of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” don’t appear to be quite as holy as many a white wedding dress might suggest. Seen in this way, it’s a song that can be used universally, for everyone who doesn’t listen to the lyrics very closely.

Somerspy (Instagram)

Shiano23 – „Sun Ally” (Anaves // VÖ 11.11.’23)

Shiano23 is a young rapper from Linz who, with his debut single “Sun Ally”, belongs to a new generation of rappers who – in keeping with a new ideal of masculinity – can also show themselves emotionally vulnerable.

Jay-Z I would actually feel sorry for him too Shiano23 had, but as is well known, he had to take care of 99 other problems, so there was no resource capacity for lovesickness.

How nice that in our latitudes all basic physical needs seem to be covered and there is finally time for mental clean-up work.

Now since “99 Problems” by Jay-Z 20 years have now passed in which gender stereotypes have diversified, and as a result auto-tuned text lines like “Come back, I’m so cold without you” can only be viewed positively.

Shiano23 (Instagram)

Endless wellness – “Thank you for everything” (Ink Music // 11/17/23)

A band that not only practices brewing as a welcome strategy to increase their attention, but also packs their critical perspective into mature phrases Endless Wellness. Because anyone can brew. Hope shimmers in “Thanks for Everything” in the form of subversive energy from every note, and so they defy our general condition without showing themselves defeated by it or even ignoring it.

Sarcastic allusions à la “I don’t want to be a polar bear, I want a future” show solidarity with a previous generation of critical songwriters and adapt this attitude to life into the absolute here and now with the addition of just a single letter.

“What luck” that the debut album from Endless Wellness will enrich the Austrian music landscape with a classic from January 26th, 2024.

Endless Wellness (Instagram)

Oh alien – „Grow“ (Assim Records // VÖ 17.11.’23)

“Grow” is the next single from the band’s debut album, planned for 2024 Oh alien. The content is about a state in which the brain is apparently forced to set all synapse pathways in the direction of a single person. In both positive and negative ways. “I only think of you, nothing I can do, nothing I can do” is, in its repetitive style, almost onomatopoeic for the symptoms of the content. No chance of changing your mind. This is exactly what is underlined by the simple, but therefore so effective arrangement with the 16th note sequence in the chorus.

Oh Alien

AYMZ – „Allerletzter Tag“ (Break Them Records // 10.11.’23)

Even if you don’t want to admit it and wish for the beauty of days gone by, sometimes there is simply no going back. AYMZ In her new song, which is also a precursor to the EP that will be released at the beginning of December, she longs for the beautiful moments of a relationship that has ended, with the knowledge that they are irretrievable. Hence the rather melancholic tone of the song, which starts off calm and reserved, but develops into a rousing dance number by the time the chorus hits. A real catchy tune that is both moving and touching. You can really look forward to the EP.

AYMZ

Rahel – “please don’t look in/To the day of the perch” double singles (Ink Music // Release November 10th, 2023)

“I kissed you passionately, [denn] nobody is perfect.” – No, Rachels new single is not a belated anti-feminist positioning in Luis Rubiale’s kiss-gate. Rather, it is an emancipated gesture to give a sexist cliché the cold shoulder. That this is the case A slight one not expressed in a clumsy declaration of war on being a man per se, was predictable due to the consistent stylistic confidence of her previous releases.

Instead of demonizing masculinity, she embodies a characteristic associated with it through emancipated self-confidence.

This happens in a wealth of ambiguous and spicy allusions that make it clear that it is not always just men who want one thing and women who complicate everything.

“Hold my hair – but not my hand – It flies higher who doesn’t ask for the handle” is a line that probably no one who was born after the World War would describe as provocative in terms of content, but it’s always nice when someone finds nice words for it. Fortunately, we are all much more than either man or woman.

Rachel (Instragram)

And because no one can always be above everything, the second part of the double single is a song from the vulnerable lyrical self. In “On the Day of the Perch” it describes itself as a cracked shell. An overwhelmed self, in a time of upheaval “nobody say [kann]whether he falls or flies”.

5K HD – „Off And On“ (Ink Music // 08.11.’23)

Studio production or classic band sound? This question often comes up before a band goes into the studio. With the first variant, a distinguished image can be created by adding any number of sound tracks and editing options. When performing live, the virtual band member called a laptop is usually indispensable if the song on stage is to correspond to the studio production.

Or you do it like the Viennese formation 5K HD and experiments in advance with traditional instruments and effects devices in order to elicit truly unique new sounds.

The gentle voice of Mira Lu Kovacs and the sometimes bowed, sometimes plucked double bass from Manu Mayr merge with the synthesizer arpeggio and progressive drums to create a unique song in which all voices seem to have equal rights. The sound design is rounded off by Martin Eberle’s effected trumpet.

“On & Off” fits in skillfully and stylishly with the previous releases, and at the same time stands out from the majority of the crowd.

5K HD

Share this: Facebook

X

