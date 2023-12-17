Remembering Rosita Pelayo: A Tribute to Her Life and Career

Rosita Pelayo, the beloved actress known for her roles in film, theater, and television, passed away on December 16 at the age of 64 after battling colon cancer. The news of her passing was confirmed by journalists Gustavo Adolfo Infante and Ana María Alvarado. Pelayo rose to fame in 1982 as a cast member of the popular television program ‘Cachún Cachún Ra Ra’ and went on to have a successful career in soap operas, films, and various television programs.

Throughout her life, Pelayo faced numerous health challenges, including a diagnosis of degenerative rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 30. In 2022, she revealed to reporter Berenice Ortiz that her condition had become increasingly debilitating, leading her to use a wheelchair and struggle to open her eyes in the morning. Her health struggles continued when she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, which required immediate treatment.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy to treat her cancer, Pelayo experienced complications and was hospitalized due to an allergic reaction to the treatment, ultimately leading to her passing on December 16. Her resilience and spirit touched the hearts of many, and her legacy as a talented and dedicated actress will be remembered by her fans and the entertainment industry.

Pelayo’s impact on the entertainment world will not be forgotten, and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and admired her.

Share this: Facebook

X

