Remembering the Legacy of Gary Núñez: A Farewell to a Plenero Legend

Renowned musician and founder of Plena Libre, Gary Núñez, passed away after a short battle with aggressive pancreatic cancer. Núñez’s death has left a void in the country’s cultural and artistic scene. Just days after publicly announcing his illness, Núñez’s closest friends and family gathered to pay tribute to him in his home. The group sang and played their instruments, channeling their grief into music. Núñez’s son, LuisGa Núñez, led the group with a heartfelt song, expressing the pain of losing his father. Despite the sadness, there was a strange feeling of peace that filled the air.

Valerie Cox, Núñez’s life partner of nearly 40 years, provided comfort and support throughout his illness and until his final moments. Cox reflects on how she and Núñez met, recounting a memorable night where their connection deepened. Cox emphasizes her husband’s unwavering passion for music and his dedication to promoting Puerto Rican music internationally. Núñez had insisted that Plena Libre’s scheduled performance in Isabela should go on, even after his passing.

As Plena Libre’s music continues to fill the house, the mourners celebrate Núñez’s life by doing what they know best – creating music. The shadow that had cast a partial eclipse on the sun has disappeared, leaving behind a luminous tambourine to illuminate the sky. The voices inside the house join together to ensure that Núñez’s spirit hears their heartfelt tribute.

Throughout their career, Núñez and Plena Libre had the opportunity to perform worldwide, sharing Puerto Rican music with multiple cultures. Their performances in countries like Morocco, France, and the United States showcased the richness and vibrancy of Puerto Rican culture.

Gary Núñez’s legacy will forever be ingrained in Puerto Rican culture. His passion for plena music and his unwavering dedication to promoting Puerto Rican music will be remembered and celebrated by generations to come. The loss of such a talented musician leaves a void in the industry, but his influence and contributions will not be forgotten. Núñez’s spirit will live on through his music, forever captivating and inspiring audiences.